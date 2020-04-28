The Telecoms.com Podcast: Q1 numbers, India and open RAN

Via the soft-focus magic of Google Hangouts, the guys once more bring you your favorite podcast, in spite of everything. They start with a look at the beginning of Q1 earnings season, in which Huawei and Ericsson held steady. Turmoil in the Indian telecoms market shows no sign of abating, so the podders turn their attention to that, before taking a look at the latest open RAN developments and concluding with their favorite 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories.

