The Telecoms.com Podcast: O2-Virgin, Huawei UK and contact tracing

The Telecoms.com Podcast: O2-Virgin, Huawei UK and contact tracing5/12/2020
The news was dominated by UK developments prior to the latest pod, so Scott, Jamie and Iain start with their analysis of the big operator merger news between O2 and Virgin Media. They move on to update the situation for Huawei in the UK, with its involvement in 5G networks under review, and conclude with a look at the country's contact-tracing app strategy.
