The Telecoms.com Podcast: COVID-19 blues, MWC refunds and 5G patents

The regular crew try out a new videoconferencing platform in the second week of lockdown. Inevitably they start with some COVID-19 talk, specifically its impact on business in the telecom sector. They move on to assess the compensation offer made by GSMA to its MWC partners and conclude with a review of the latest 5G patent claims made by the big kit vendors.

