The Telecoms.com Podcast: China, 5G and network traffic

The Telecoms.com Podcast: China, 5G and network traffic4/7/2020
Week three of the lockdown pod sees the crew discussing what effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on the relationship between China, especially its telecoms companies, and the rest of the world. They move on to look at possible shifts in the balance of power with regard to 5G and conclude with a look at how the global lockdown is affecting network data traffic, including Scott's rubbish audio quality.
