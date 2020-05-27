The Telecoms.com Podcast: 5G race, semiconductors and Joe Rogan

This week's pod begins with the exciting news that you can now access it on Spotify too. The guys start with a look at the increasingly politicized US 5G ecosystem, with even 6G now designated a matter of national strategic importance. They move on to the Balkanization of the semiconductor industry prompted by US sanctions and conclude with a look at disruption in the podcast world following Spotify's poaching of the Joe Rogan Experience. Download the audio on Soundcloud here and subscribe on all podcast platforms.