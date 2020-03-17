The Telecoms.com Podcast: 5G race, coronavirus and optical

No Jamie this week so Iain and Scott are joined by Ray from Light Reading, on what may well be his last ever appearance on the pod. They start by reviewing Iain's investigation into the competing claims of 5G leadership among the big kit vendors. In a week in which the coronavirus outbreak was upgraded to a pandemic, they move on to discuss how it's affecting the business world and then conclude with a look at how optical networks are now arguably more important than ever.

