The Telecoms.com Podcast: 5G fires, Huawei and contact tracing

The Telecoms.com Podcast: 5G fires, Huawei and contact tracing4/16/2020
After a pause for the Easter weekend, the remote podders return to discuss the hilarious conspiracy theories forming around 5G and the coronavirus. They move on to assess the renewed threats to Huawei's international operations posed by fresh geopolitical tensions and conclude with a look at the pros and cons of using smartphones for contact tracing during the pandemic.
