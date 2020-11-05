Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

The outlook for 5G open vRAN

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading 5/11/2020
Comment (0)

With around 7 million macro cell sites deployed worldwide, the Radio Access Network (RAN) is critical global infrastructure. Virtual RAN (vRAN) is a new approach to serving this market that aims to bring cloud economics and operating principles to mobile networks. Already there are successful examples of LTE vRAN in commercial networks and there is tremendous interest in this technology approach from operators across the globe.

Today's vRAN is, however, still some way behind state-of-the-art in terms of system performance. A common vRAN configuration is a base station that supports 2x2 MIMO on a single carrier per sector. This is suitable for rural and low-density suburban markets, but not enough to cut it in high-capacity urban scenarios, where multi-carrier and 4x4 MIMO systems are typically used.

The good news is that this performance and feature gap is closing fast, with vendors and operators now delivering and deploying 4x4 MIMO in Tier 1 urban markets, and with multicarrier "white box" radios in the pipeline. It's not fully there yet, but LTE vRAN is becoming more competitive every day and looks like it can become a competitive option for greenfield networks, for coverage extension and for LTE RAN refreshes.

In 5G the picture is less clear cut. Integrated vendors have been shipping 5G base stations for over 18 months already and have been accumulating performance data and operating experience as they go. They are now on their second generation of 5G baseband and radio products (including 8x8 and massive MIMO radios) and set to introduce features such as dynamic spectrum sharing, 5G carrier aggregation and advanced RAN coordination over the course of 2020. For open vRAN to penetrate high-end, high-capacity markets, it is imperative that this gap to 5G is closed significantly and rapidly.

To be clear, open vRAN vendors do not need exact feature or performance parity with integrated systems, but they do need to be sufficiently competitive in the next couple of years that the benefits of open, disaggregated systems can compensate, and then come to the fore. This may include, for example, advantages related to running 5G on common edge cloud infrastructure, to automated operations, faster innovation cycles, off-the-shelf hardware, software programmability and so on.

A recent Heavy Reading operator survey asked respondents if they believe it is practical to virtualize a 5G baseband function – a.k.a. the Distributed Unit (DU) or digital processing part of base station – for commercial deployment within two years. As shown in the chart below, of the 139 respondents, a majority (60%) said "yes" in some form, made up of 31% saying "yes, with feature and performance parity" and 29% saying "yes, but with feature or performance impacts." A further 28% opted for "probably."

Do you think it is practical to virtualize a 5G baseband DU function for commercial deployment within two years? (n=139) (Source: Heavy Reading & Wind River's 5G Edge Operator Survey, Q1 2020)

Do you think it is practical to virtualize a 5G baseband DU function for commercial deployment within two years? (n=139)

(Source: Heavy Reading & Wind River's 5G Edge Operator Survey, Q1 2020)

This is a positive and optimistic view on the prospects for 5G open vRAN. But it is not irrationally positive. There are already signs 5G vRAN will be available from vendors within two years and, if these systems can get to 80% of the capability of vendor integrated systems, in that timeframe, and if competitive open Radio Unit (RU) products can be delivered, then this technology will be a force to be reckoned with.

Personally, although I am optimistic, I believe feature and performance parity will be challenging for commercially deployable system in this time period. I therefore tend towards the view that virtual 5G will be achieved, but with compromises relative to vendor-integrated state-of-the-art.

You could say this makes me a fan of both approaches. But this isn't a simple case of "hedging my bets" in the best analyst tradition. Rather, it is recognition that major operators are likely to support and deploy both models. Indeed, this would represent healthy and desirable competition in the 5G RAN sector. The question really is where does the balance between vendor-integrated and open systems lie, and which network locations and applications are better suited to which approach?

— Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Mobile Networks & 5G, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Intel

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
The operator opportunity for private mobile networks

Are mobile operators central to the private mobile network opportunity? Or, with new enterprise spectrum allocations, are they destined to be usurped by vendors, systems integrators and enterprises themselves?

Mobile network operations in a 5G world

To better understand how mobile operators are addressing the demands of 5G, Heavy Reading conducted a survey that examined three key areas: planning, optimization and operations.

SD-WAN security: Finding the automated migration comfort zone

SD-WAN will continue to be a vital service delivery platform and automation in a security context will be valuable on many levels, writes Heavy Reading's Jim Hodges.

800G rollout imminent following live trials

800G single wavelength coherent is a significant development that will help meet demand for higher bandwidths from users working from home and businesses delivering services remotely.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE