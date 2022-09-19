The manufacturing industry's rocky road to private 5G





Service providers have been banging on about the benefits of private 5G networks for the manufacturing industry, but that vertical has been reluctant to move forward with 5G technologies.

In this podcast interview, Omdia analysts Pablo Tomasi and Anna Ahrens explain why the manufacturing industry, oft-cited as fertile ground for 5G, hasn't been that excited about private 5G network adoption.

"[5G] has a large promise of ultra-reliable, low-latency communications, which is actually a basic requirement of industrial communication," said Ahrens. "But what no one counted on or what no one expected is that it is not ready to go technology, it is a technology which still needs to be evolved."

In addition, Ahrens and Tomasi dive into their joint research report, Demystifying Private 5G in Manufacturing: How to Seize a New Opportunity, and explain what can be done about the mismatch of expectations for 5G between the telcos and manufacturing sector.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Why the manufacturing industry is hesitant about adopting 5G (02:45)

The reality of ROI for 5G (04:01)

Why the manufacturing sector is resistant to disruptive technologies (06:07)

Why the manufacturing industry is slow to adopt new technologies provided by telcos (08:11)

What service providers believe is the advantage of 5G for the manufacturing industry (10:44)

Near term opportunities for service providers in the manufacturing sector (14:24)

Impetus behind Ahrens and Tomasi deciding to team up on their joint report (17:19)

How telcos can better develop 5G services that enterprises need (19:16)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading