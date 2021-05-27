Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age

Guest Perspectives Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River 5/27/2021
Comment (0)

5G and the distributed cloud will shape a new age in technology. There is a very real near-term economic incentive to evolve to a 5G network, but in order for telco providers to deliver additional value to their customers and attract new categories of customers, there is a key component to success: They must be able to harness the power of distributed cloud computing.

Distributed cloud computing will be a cornerstone for the advancement of technology, especially in the new working world, and specifically for 5G.

A recent Wind River study gauged the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and found that 90% of those surveyed have had to undergo some change in their business processes. While those who are focused on using this time to digitally transform (vs. simply survive) are placing 50% more focus in the areas of 5G, containers and cloud native technology.

Infrastructure is key

We know the new 5G world can't be created with the same old infrastructure. 4G infrastructure works fine for what it does, but on a practical level, it simply cannot keep up with the demand coming from increased users and new applications.

Part of the investment in new infrastructure will be in vRAN. Virtualizing the radio access network opens up a level of flexibility, efficiency and cost control that isn't possible with existing infrastructure and service providers know this. A survey conducted by Heavy Reading tells us 29% of telcos expect to be fully deployed in Virtual RAN (vRAN) in less than three years on what has typically been a ten-year life cycle. So we are talking about massive investments with very short timelines because of the enormous potential of this technology.

However, organizations won't just need to invest in new equipment. In the past, systems would be designed to work with bespoke equipment bought from an equipment manufacturer. This strategy has some appeal as the equipment works very well and does what it is designed to do however it is not flexible and it is not cost effective especially when deployed across tens of thousands of sites. This is in large part what is driving service providers to look at new models.

Technical challenges for deploying distributed cloud

In the same Wind River survey mentioned above, 38% of operators view the edge cloud as "critical" to their 5G strategy. And, operators are extremely bullish on vRAN. However, deploying the distributed edge cloud for vRAN is complex.

The size and scope of a 5G network creates unprecedented complexities and technology demands including integrating new hardware, infrastructure and applications. This must be done across tens of thousands of compute nodes needed to support the edge within a single operator's infrastructure. Efficiently deploying, operating, and managing this network, as well as being able to scale to thousands of distributed sites, is a very complex challenge.

The survey also identified the top three concerns from operators as: "systems integration, testing, and verification" (58%), "multi-vendor operation complexity" (46%) and "edge cloud server performance" (36%). Additionally, analytics and monitoring of edge cloud infrastructure will be critical to day-to-day operations. When asked about the importance of analytics and monitoring, 56% of operators site "security" as their chief interest, followed by "performance" (44%)."

Telco providers need solutions that include very high levels of automation for ease of deployment. They need analytics to know what is happening in the network, and a single pane of glass visibility in order to manage the network. They also need automation for zero-touch provisioning to ease the burden of managing the network along with live software updates to keep their network up to date without interruption.

It takes an ecosystem

Service providers need to work with an ecosystem of providers and partners in order to be successful with 5G. In recognition of this fact, service providers are investing in open source project and consortia. This investment creates a team effort to leverage the best and brightest minds in the world via open source activities as well as commercial partnerships.

A key benefit to this approach is the ability to gain access to the code via open source as well as the ability to see the software interact with other vendors and projects through plug fests. Some of the projects and consortia that are particularly relevant in this space include the O-RAN alliance, the Telecom Infra Project or "TIP," the Linux Foundation with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and of course OpenStack.

Conclusion

5G is complex and there are many moving pieces. Getting the distributed cloud right, from the beginning, will be critical for long term success. Distributed cloud is the technology that will usher us into a new age. As it is deployed in 5G vRAN and other applications, it will be the technology that enables activities that have yet to be imagined.

— Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis

Using and analyzing real-time and industry-specific data along with the formation of adaptive roadmaps are critical as video service providers work their way out of the pandemic and towards business growth.

Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience

The network needs to be set up to prioritize types of traffic – and anything else that employees need – both for the rest of 2021, and to ensure we're ready for what the future might hold.

Ultra-low latency streaming struggles for adoption beyond niche applications

Cost and scaling and a lack of business value for many video applications remain key issues for ultra-low latency streaming.

Cloud-in-a-box enables enterprises to reach new heights

A cloud-in-a-box – perhaps more commonly referred to as 'Business in a Box' or 'Infrastructure In a Box' – takes everything to the edge, and dramatically reduces the possibility of business disruptions due to the misfunctioning or end-of-life application servers or network devices at each location.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age By Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE