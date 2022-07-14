Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

The fuss about Nothing smartphone is baffling

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/14/2022
Comment (0)

It's a headscratcher that a smartphone company with as crappy a brand name as Nothing has been able to generate so much publicity. Nor is most of this week's coverage quizzical in nature, asking why a mainstream news site like the BBC saw fit to write about another addition to a category of devices that has long ceased to be interesting.

Is it because the Nothing 1 phone marks an iPhone-like break with earlier designs, or does something totally different? Mmm, not really. It has a translucent back, which means that some of the phone's electronic guts are visible. Diodes here light up to provide notifications, which sounds like the most useless feature ever for people who carry their phones out of sight rather than dangling from a selfie stick strapped to their foreheads (so everyone, then).

It's also free of what Deutsche Telekom (an operator that plans to sell it) calls "bloatware," industry jargon for pre-installed software that gobbles storage space. This could explain the Nothing brand, but one customer's bloatware is another's pleasure on the commute to work. People who buy Nothing 1 are likely to spend their first hours filling up its memory with useless applications so they have something to do.

Where are my nuts? (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
Where are my nuts?
(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

Advertising imagery bizarrely features a parrot perched on the phone's rim, gnawing at the off button as if it were a Brazil nut. Parrots are famous mimics, of course, which is apt because Nothing 1 mainly copies the dozens of other Android smartphones that preceded it. This message was probably not the company's intention, though.

Seriously, a translucent smartphone with no bloatware is about as necessary as a see-through washing machine. Some weirdo out there would probably enjoy being hypnotized by an unobstructed view of his underwear on spin cycle, just as someone is probably walking around with a selfie stick glued to his head. But was a mass market well served by smartphone makers crying out for LED notifications and a lack of pre-installed features?

Bad timing

The timing of the launch is odd, too. Smartphone shipments tumbled 13% in the first quarter of this year, according to research firm Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading), as consumers realized all their disposable income would be needed just to keep the lights on and manufacturers ran into supply-chain gridlock. Upgrade cycles had already lengthened – people are resistant to buying an iPhone 13 when the only improvement on the iPhone 12 is a slightly better camera. Nothing 1 does not seem like the shot of innovation the industry needs.

On the plus side, the phone is cheap compared with the most expensive gadgetry out there, starting at £399 (US$475) in the UK. Founder Carl Pei previously ran another phone company called OnePlus and has assembled an impressive line-up of backers, including Tony Fadell (co-creator of the iPhone and founder of Nest Labs).

Nothing managed to raise more than $144 million to develop its handset, reports the BBC (which, in its defense, may have covered the story because Nothing is registered in the UK). This, however, is peanuts alongside the research-and-development budgets of Apple ($21.9 billion last year) and Samsung ($17.2 billion), the world's two largest smartphone makers in the first quarter of this year, according to Omdia's research.

Analysts are dubious, to say the least. "The Nothing Phone (1) offers standard specs and features and differentiates itself via the 'glyph' interface on the back slab of the phone," said Ardit Ballhysa, an analyst at GlobalData, in written remarks. "The glyph, however, is more of a gimmick than a feature most consumers will want to use."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ballhysa's take is that Nothing might threaten smaller manufacturers with mid-range phones. However, he thinks it will "struggle to take market share from bigger players in the same category, such as Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi." Operators are likely to push bigger brands' smartphones instead, he says.

Device makers don't have to be that inventive to thrive. Dozens of companies have ripped off Apple's iPhone design since it first appeared in 2007 (not always successfully), competing mainly on price. But Carl Pei claims to be genuinely different.

"When we started Nothing we wanted to bring back the excitement we once felt for the tech industry," he previously said. "Joining forces with leading telcos and retailers, we look forward to shaking up the smartphone market together." If this is excitement, then God help the business.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Musk reneges on $44B Twitter bid with 'bots' baloney

The world's richest man blames Twitter deceptiveness after pulling out of deal, but it would allow him to focus on his space and satellite ventures.

Banking has woken up to the public cloud risk. Has telecom?

A white paper published by the Bank for International Settlements outlines the dangers of entrusting financial systems to a handful of Big Tech players.

Rakuten takes aim at VMware, and it's not the only threat

The midsized cloud-computing platforms risk being squeezed in a pincer movement of public clouds and specialists.

Hurt badly by Huawei, Parallel Wireless lacked scale and scope

Fierce competition from the Chinese looks like the main cause of massive layoffs, but the open RAN player had other problems, too.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE