The full list: Here are the actual bidders in the CBRS auction

The FCC released a list of entities that have registered their interest in its upcoming CBRS spectrum auction.

However, as in past auctions, bidders are only identified by their "bidding entity," making it difficult for mere mortals to determine the company actually doing the bidding.

Brian Goemmer, the founder of spectrum-tracking company AllNet Insights & Analytics, has helped bring some clarity to the proceedings. He's provided a complete look at the entities bidding in the FCC's 3.5GHz CBRS auction, and we've embedded the spreadsheet below. The information is derived from the ownership documents each bidding entity provided to the FCC as part of its CBRS auction application.

You can sort the sheet by the bidding entity, whether the application was complete or the name of the actual business behind the scenes. Enjoy!

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano