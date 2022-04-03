The Divide: What Starry has learned about connecting low-income communities

Virginia Lam Abrams, co-founder and SVP of government affairs and strategic advancement at Starry, returns to the podcast with an update on the fixed wireless provider's Starry Connect program – which provides low-cost broadband to affordable and public housing developments – and how federal subsidies are helping some Starry customers get broadband at no cost.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

Growth of Starry Connect since its 2018 launch (1:31)

Starry's take on the FCC's recent ruling on ISP competition in apartment buildings (4:33)

Number of customers participating in federal broadband subsidy programs (6:40)

Competition and rate regulation (11:29)

Hurdles and lessons learned with connecting low-income communities (13:19)

Starry's growth plans and forthcoming IPO (16:05)

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.