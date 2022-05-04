Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

The big challenge ahead for the 'new' AT&T: growth

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/5/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T smartly spun off its troubled DirecTV business and forged a deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, moves that enable the company to shift its focus to its core mobile and wireline businesses. But the road ahead may not be super smooth, as certain industry watchers believe growing that core will be a major challenge for AT&T in the years to come.

"It is tempting to think of this moment as a fresh start," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett explained in a research note (registration required) as AT&T shares began trading ex-WarnerMedia under the temporary "T.WD" symbol on the New York Stock Exchange. "Unfortunately for AT&T, the damage done by their acquisition of Time Warner, and by their earlier acquisition of DirecTV, cannot be undone with the stroke of a pen ... Working against AT&T is the poor outlook for growth."

(Source: Roman Tiraspolsky/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Roman Tiraspolsky/Alamy Stock Photo)

Looking ahead, Moffett believes AT&T's core mobility segment is "poised to be a long-term share loser, notwithstanding its highly promotional stance," while its business wireline segment struggles to deliver negative mid-single digits revenue growth.

Meanwhile, AT&T's consumer wireline segment, currently representing 11% of revenues, is still mostly comprised of copper and faces a relatively flat outlook. AT&T's ambitious fiber upgrade plan – targeting about 30 million-plus locations by 2025 – "will do little more than offset the declines in the copper network, generating low single digit growth for the segment," Moffett surmised.

AT&T's consumer wireline business "has a good story to tell with its fiber expansion, but it is, one must recall, about 60% legacy copper by subscribers, which remains in decline," the analyst added.

When AT&T's core is taken together, Moffett sees a mix that will yield "little or no growth in an industry with little or no pricing power... at a time of high (cost) inflation. Call it a draw."

With that, Moffett has set a "neutral" rating on the stock and a price target on the new standalone AT&T shares of $19.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting By J. David Grossman, VP of Regulatory Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE