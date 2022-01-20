Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

The 5G debacle in the C-band isn't over yet

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/20/2022
Comment (0)

It's been a remarkable week in 5G. Dozens of international flights were canceled or modified due to airline industry concerns that 5G operations in C-band spectrum could interfere with aircraft radio altimeters.

However, thanks to last-minute concessions forced onto Verizon and AT&T, fears that 5G would literally crash airplanes have now been averted. As a result, airlines ranging from Emirates to Japan Airlines have resumed flights into the US.

"I don't think you're going to see any material disruption going forward" due to 5G, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday during his company's quarterly conference call, according to a CNBC reporter.

But that doesn't mean the issue has been resolved. A complete fix could take years, and it could cost millions – or even billions – of dollars.

Will the calling party pay?

According to a lengthy article in The New York Times, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has so far cleared 62% of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings – where radio altimeters are critical – at airports near 5G operations in the C-band.

However, there are still presumably hundreds of other aircraft that have not yet been cleared to use their altimeters in such areas. And there may be a reason for that. The NYT cited an engineer from altimeter-maker Honeywell Aerospace who said the company had found a range of errors – from altimeters "getting noisy" to providing no reading at all – in the company's 5G tests.

In such cases of interference, "the most likely solution is [to] swap out the altimeters," Peter Lemme told the paper. Lemme is a former Boeing engineer who spent 16 years at the company designing safety systems that relied on altimeters.

Who might pay for that potentially expensive retrofitting? Well, that's unclear at best.

"There are only three sources of such funds for the aviation industry," former FCC chief Tom Wheeler wrote in November. "The government could pay out of the almost $82 billion generated by the sale of licenses to use the C-band; that would probably require an act of Congress. The wireless industry could pay an additional tariff on top of the billions already spent for spectrum the government said would be ready for use on December 5. The aviation industry, having known for some time of the new 5G allocation, could pay to fix the offending altimeters."

There is precedence for payments from 5G providers. Verizon and AT&T have already agreed to pay Intelsat $4.87 billion and SES $3.97 billion for moving some of their satellite operations out of the C-band quickly.

Harold Feld, of public-interest group Public Knowledge, told the NYT that any solution to the altimeter-replacement question will have to be negotiated between the airlines and the FAA on one side and wireless companies and the FCC on the other. "But the two camps view the problem so differently that reaching agreement could be difficult," the publication dryly noted.

Now, if that's not worrisome enough, here's where things get really crazy: According to Breaking Defense, a trade publication that covers the US military, the Pentagon does not even know yet whether it will need to update the altimeters in its own aircraft. And the US Department of Defense is the largest aircraft fleet owner in the world.

The Pentagon's US Transportation Command told Breaking Defense that it is "aware of and is closely monitoring, via the FAA, the 5G rollout and its impact to aviation." But interference studies are ongoing.

Waiting for Biden

Ultimately the Biden administration is responsible for this debacle, regardless of the fact that it traces its origins into the Trump administration.

And, according to Politico, the president knows this. The publication reported that the White House "has realized the dysfunction and been taking the right steps," according to an unnamed wireless industry executive. "They get it now. They get the problem. And you see the result in a clear and definitive resolution," the executive told Politico.

Regardless, the PR disaster surrounding the launch of 5G in C-band this week – complete with breathless reporting on dozens of canceled or altered flights – only helps to highlight the ongoing dysfunction at practically all levels of the US government.

And those involved in the situation are fully aware of that.

"It wasn't our finest hour as a country," said American Airlines' Parker.

At the heart of the matter is the NTIA, the government agency charged with managing spectrum negotiations between government and commercial users. The agency has been without an official leader for years. Biden's pick to head up the agency – Alan Davidson – finally won Senate confirmation just eight days ago.

According to the financial analysts at New Street Research, the ongoing political debate over the C-band could ultimately impact a wide range of other areas of spectrum management.

"There will be long run residue in spectrum policy making" due to the C-band debate, the analysts wrote in a note to investors this week. "For example, it probably increases the value of 12GHz, as there is no federal government user there and the FCC leadership may want to accelerate a positive spectrum proceeding to change the spectrum discussion ... It probably will lengthen the internal debate over the next big midband spectrum allocation, the 3.1-3.45GHz band, as the parties will all go to lengths to make sure what happened with the C-band does not happen again."

T-Mobile emerges unscathed

Ultimately, there's only one clear winner that has emerged from the detritus of the C-band debacle. And T-Mobile knows it.

"While the government works to address 5G coexistence in the C-band with aviation, you can keep getting the most out of that 5G smartphone on T-Mobile," T-Mobile's networking chief Neville Ray wrote on the company's website Thursday.

T-Mobile's midband 5G network runs in 2.5GHz spectrum, which is nowhere near the C-band or radio altimeters and, therefore, cannot cause any interference. T-Mobile does own some C-band spectrum licenses, but they won't become available for commercial operations until 2023.

Network-monitoring company Ookla this week offered a very clear look at exactly why T-Mobile has reason to boast – and why the C-band debate is so important to AT&T and Verizon.

Ookla's data shows how T-Mobile's ongoing midband 2.5GHz network deployment has dramatically increased the speeds it can offer on 5G. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla)
Ookla's data shows how T-Mobile's ongoing midband 2.5GHz network deployment has dramatically increased the speeds it can offer on 5G.
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla)

"T-Mobile continues to extend its lead on 5G performance, which has helped the self-styled 'uncarrier' attract more postpaid net additions than its key rivals combined," the company wrote on its website. "This is why both Verizon & AT&T had little choice but to placate the FAA."

The firm cited data from France where operators launched 5G in spectrum similar to the C-band in early 2021. Thanks to that launch, French operators managed to double their download speeds, from around 100 Mbit/s to 200 Mbit/s.

It's also worth noting that French spectrum officials – as well as spectrum officials in dozens of other countries – have managed to oversee the launch of 5G in spectrum bands similar to the C-band without any issues.

According to research and consulting firm Strand Consult, France's National Frequency Agency (ANFR) convened the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC), telecom regulator Arcep, wireless network operators and airline companies (including aircraft-maker Airbus) for its midband 5G launch.

"They set up a testing plan, performed tests and subsequently developed mitigation at airports. They were able to keep the 5G rollout on schedule. In France, these government agencies realize that they must work together for the good of the people," the firm explained. "Compared to the US, France has used reason, science and evidence to test the proposition that 5G transmissions interfere with altimeters."

Finally, it's important to point out that, ultimately, the analysts at New Street Research don't believe AT&T or Verizon will be "materially" affected by the ongoing troubles in the C-band. "The important point for investors is that the marketing competition for 5G services between the three major players can begin in earnest and the dispute did not give T-Mobile an additional edge in that competition," they wrote this week.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
How the launch of 'real' 5G turned into an unmitigated PR disaster

'There's a term for what the FAA and the aviation industry is doing: blackmail. It is a criminal offense,' wrote research firm Strand Consult of the troubled launch of 5G in C-band spectrum.

Looks like no respite for Huawei from Biden

Trump's State Department launched a 'Clean Networks' initiative that rallied US allies against Huawei. Biden's new 'Alliance for the Future of the Internet' likely will do the same.

Is 2022 the year FWA actually starts to threaten cable?

'Verizon and T-Mobile will add 1.8 million wireless home broadband customers in 2022,' predicted LightShed Partners. They said that's close to the total wired broadband customers Comcast, Charter and Altice might gain in 2022.

It's time for the Biden administration to get it together in 5G

A year into the Biden administration, 'there is no spectrum plan, there are no big auctions planned, at a time when everyone was all about 'we've got to beat China on the race to 5G,' said a former FCC chief.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE