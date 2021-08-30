Sign In Register
5G

The 5G 50 to Watch

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 8/30/2021
Comment (0)

Last year, just before The Big 5G Event, we compiled the 5G 100 – a list of the people we deemed to be the most influential in the wide world of 5G products, technologies and services. This year we're opting for a smaller list that embraces a slightly broader point of view.

We did something similar in the wired broadband space already. For more on that effort, please have a look at The Broadband 50 to Watch .

Included in this list are many of the obvious industry influencers – the top telcos, big gear makers and companies delivering 5G services to millions worldwide. We've also included a few folks we feel are compelling and just might move the industry forward, though they may not yet be market leaders or even have a single 5G subscriber.

Of course, this wasn't just a weekend thing we assembled in isolation (though we are back to practicing rigorous social distancing, obviously). The folks weighing in on this list included veteran industry journalists like Light Reading's own Mike Dano and Iain Morris. We also had the benefit of getting suggestions, ideas and feedback from Omdia and Heavy Reading analyst colleagues, including Gabriel Brown, Dario Talmesi, Remy Pascal, Matthew Reed, Nicole McCormick, Sarah McBride and Ramona Zhao. Light Reading contributor Rob Pegoraro helped write the bio captions for the Top 10 and Informa's Francesca Greane managed the project from end to end.

We hope you'll appreciate this list as a conversation starter and you'll let us know who didn't make the list but are on your radar as folks who are moving the industry forward.

What follows below is the entire 5G 50 to Watch, unranked and listed alphabetically by last name. On the next page, we have the Top 10 list, ranked and filed for your reading pleasure:

Table 1: The 5G 50 to Watch

First Name Last Name Job Title Company
Haithem Alfaraj Senior VP of Technology & Operations STC
Nawaf Algharabally CTO Zain Group
Tareq Amin CTO Rakuten
Enrique Blanco Telefónica Global CTIO Telefónica
Danny Bowman Chief Mobile Officer Charter Communications
Caroline Chan VP and GM, 5G Infrastructure Division, Network Platform Group Intel
Wanshi Chen Chair, 3GPP RAN Plenary 3GPP
Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun Head of Networks Business Samsung
Alex Choi Senior Vice President Research and Technology Innovation Deutsche Telekom
Ashraf Dahod President & CEO Altiostar
Dame Melanie Dawes CEO Ofcom
Ray Dolan CEO Cohere Technologies
Erik Ekudden CTO Ericsson
Joseph B. Evans Principal Director for 5G, Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering  U.S. Department of Defense
Marc Ganzi CEO DigitalBridge
Ibrahim Gedeon CTO Telus
Shawn Hackl VP of 5G Strategy Microsoft
Adolfo Hernandez VP, Telecom IBU Amazon Web Services
Gyung-Pyo Hong EVP, Institute of Convergence Technology KT
Fredrik Jejdling EVP and Head of Business Area Networks Ericsson
Yang Jie Chairman China Mobile
Mo Katibeh Senior Vice President AT&T
Pardeep Kohli President and CEO Mavenir
Bikash Koley Vice President and Head, Global Networking; Head, Technology and Strategy, Telecom Cloud Google
Kyle Malady CTO Verizon
Durga Malladi SVP & General Manager 4G/5G Qualcomm
Kishen Mangat VP of 5G business development Cisco
Gordon Mansfield Vice President Converged Access & Device Technology AT&T
Shyam Mardikar Group CTO Reliance Jio
Nick McKeown SVP and GM, Network and Edge Group Intel
Neil McRae Managing Director and Chief Architect BT
Takehiro Nakamura VP, 5G R&D NTT Docomo
Seizo Onoe Strategic Advisor NTT Docomo
Nicola (Nicki) Palmer Chief Product Development Officer Verizon
Steve Papa Founder & CEO Parallel Wireless
Jong-Kwan Park SVP and Head of 5GX Labs SK Telecom
Neville Ray President of Technology T-Mobile
Jessica Rosenworcel Acting Chairwoman FCC
Kelly Bayer Rosmarin CEO Optus
Marc Rouanne Chief Network Officer, EVP Dish
Channa Seneviratne Executive Director - Network and Infrastructure Engineering Telstra
Mike Sievert President & CEO T-Mobile
Santiago Tenorio Head of Group Network Architecture Vodafone
Tommi Uitto President, Nokia Mobile Networks Group Nokia
Arnaud Vamparys SVP Radio Networks and 5G Group Chairman Orange
Margrethe Vestager EVP, A Europe Fit for the Digital Age European Commission
Johan Wiberg Group CTO Vodafone
Ziyang Xu CEO ZTE
Jason Zander Executive Vice President, Microsoft Azure Microsoft
Ren Zhengfei Chairman Huawei

Contributing sources: Light Reading, Omdia, Informa Tech, Gray Whale Gin

NEXT PAGE:

The 5G 50 to Watch Top Ten List

