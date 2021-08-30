Last year, just before The Big 5G Event, we compiled the 5G 100 – a list of the people we deemed to be the most influential in the wide world of 5G products, technologies and services. This year we're opting for a smaller list that embraces a slightly broader point of view.

We did something similar in the wired broadband space already. For more on that effort, please have a look at The Broadband 50 to Watch .

Included in this list are many of the obvious industry influencers – the top telcos, big gear makers and companies delivering 5G services to millions worldwide. We've also included a few folks we feel are compelling and just might move the industry forward, though they may not yet be market leaders or even have a single 5G subscriber.

Of course, this wasn't just a weekend thing we assembled in isolation (though we are back to practicing rigorous social distancing, obviously). The folks weighing in on this list included veteran industry journalists like Light Reading's own Mike Dano and Iain Morris. We also had the benefit of getting suggestions, ideas and feedback from Omdia and Heavy Reading analyst colleagues, including Gabriel Brown, Dario Talmesi, Remy Pascal, Matthew Reed, Nicole McCormick, Sarah McBride and Ramona Zhao. Light Reading contributor Rob Pegoraro helped write the bio captions for the Top 10 and Informa's Francesca Greane managed the project from end to end.

We hope you'll appreciate this list as a conversation starter and you'll let us know who didn't make the list but are on your radar as folks who are moving the industry forward.

What follows below is the entire 5G 50 to Watch, unranked and listed alphabetically by last name. On the next page, we have the Top 10 list, ranked and filed for your reading pleasure:

Table 1: The 5G 50 to Watch



First Name Last Name Job Title Company Haithem Alfaraj Senior VP of Technology & Operations STC Nawaf Algharabally CTO Zain Group Tareq Amin CTO Rakuten Enrique Blanco Telefónica Global CTIO Telefónica Danny Bowman Chief Mobile Officer Charter Communications Caroline Chan VP and GM, 5G Infrastructure Division, Network Platform Group Intel Wanshi Chen Chair, 3GPP RAN Plenary 3GPP Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun Head of Networks Business Samsung Alex Choi Senior Vice President Research and Technology Innovation Deutsche Telekom Ashraf Dahod President & CEO Altiostar Dame Melanie Dawes CEO Ofcom Ray Dolan CEO Cohere Technologies Erik Ekudden CTO Ericsson Joseph B. Evans Principal Director for 5G, Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering U.S. Department of Defense Marc Ganzi CEO DigitalBridge Ibrahim Gedeon CTO Telus Shawn Hackl VP of 5G Strategy Microsoft Adolfo Hernandez VP, Telecom IBU Amazon Web Services Gyung-Pyo Hong EVP, Institute of Convergence Technology KT Fredrik Jejdling EVP and Head of Business Area Networks Ericsson Yang Jie Chairman China Mobile Mo Katibeh Senior Vice President AT&T Pardeep Kohli President and CEO Mavenir Bikash Koley Vice President and Head, Global Networking; Head, Technology and Strategy, Telecom Cloud Google Kyle Malady CTO Verizon Durga Malladi SVP & General Manager 4G/5G Qualcomm Kishen Mangat VP of 5G business development Cisco Gordon Mansfield Vice President Converged Access & Device Technology AT&T Shyam Mardikar Group CTO Reliance Jio Nick McKeown SVP and GM, Network and Edge Group Intel Neil McRae Managing Director and Chief Architect BT Takehiro Nakamura VP, 5G R&D NTT Docomo Seizo Onoe Strategic Advisor NTT Docomo Nicola (Nicki) Palmer Chief Product Development Officer Verizon Steve Papa Founder & CEO Parallel Wireless Jong-Kwan Park SVP and Head of 5GX Labs SK Telecom Neville Ray President of Technology T-Mobile Jessica Rosenworcel Acting Chairwoman FCC Kelly Bayer Rosmarin CEO Optus Marc Rouanne Chief Network Officer, EVP Dish Channa Seneviratne Executive Director - Network and Infrastructure Engineering Telstra Mike Sievert President & CEO T-Mobile Santiago Tenorio Head of Group Network Architecture Vodafone Tommi Uitto President, Nokia Mobile Networks Group Nokia Arnaud Vamparys SVP Radio Networks and 5G Group Chairman Orange Margrethe Vestager EVP, A Europe Fit for the Digital Age European Commission Johan Wiberg Group CTO Vodafone Ziyang Xu CEO ZTE Jason Zander Executive Vice President, Microsoft Azure Microsoft Ren Zhengfei Chairman Huawei

