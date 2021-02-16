TeraGo pledges 1.5Gbit/s fixed wireless with 5G

TORONTO – TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO), (www.terago.ca), announced today that its 5G fixed wireless technical trials in the Greater Toronto Area have successfully advanced and have experienced improved through-put speeds, increasing current results to approximately 1.5 gigabits per second ("Gbps"). The technical trials will now shift from the Company's Thornhill head office location and will be continued at its Mississauga data centre.

During the trial phase, TeraGo made several product upgrades and has conducted testing at various distances, which have contributed to the steady advancement in results.

In addition, TeraGo has completed the following infrastructure updates and investments that will go to support the development of its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network:

Modernizing data centres to support micro-services and automation to reduce network operation complexity;

Addition of dark fibre rings between hubs in different areas as backbone for 5G deployment; and

Upgrades to transit peering connections.

TeraGo looks forward to exceeding 1.5 Gbps speeds in the upcoming year as 10 Gbps core CPE equipment is available, advancing its multi-gigabit network capabilities to clients across Canada.

"In conjunction with advancing testing trials, TeraGo is in advanced discussions with new and existing vendors to build and optimize their product portfolio", said TeraGo COO and CRO Blake Wetzel. "We are also engaged in a number of conversations with partners who are interested in pursuing 5G FWA customer trials with TeraGo. 5G private networks are expected to allow customers to access a high quality, reliable and secure networking solution that helps improve their connectivity capabilities and propel their business forward."

TeraGo Fixed Wireless Assets

TeraGo's fixed wireless spectrum assets include 14 of 20 licenses issued in the 24 GHz band and 25 of 27 licenses issued in the 38 GHz band, covering 2,210 MHz in Canada's six largest cities, approximately 10 million Canadian households or 9.1 billion MHz-Pop's. The Company's national fixed wireless network is supported by a redundant fibre optic backbone with approximately 600 sites across Canada. TeraGo is currently investing to enhance its network to bring the benefits of 5G FWA to businesses including enhanced speed, throughput, low latency, and fibre like reliability.

TeraGo