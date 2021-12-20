TeraGo buys gear from Intracom Telecom

ATHENS, Greece – Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced a partnership with TeraGo, Canada's leading nationwide provider of enterprise wireless network solutions, for the supply of its advanced wireless solutions, WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS and WiBAS™ G5 Connect+, operating at 24 GHz frequency band.

TeraGo selected the WiBAS™ G5 platform in line with its strategic plan to commercialize Fixed Wireless Access in Canada utilizing mmWave licensed spectrum. The WiBAS™ G5 will enable TeraGo to provide faster and more reliable services to its subscribers. As the largest holder of mmWave spectrum in Canada, TeraGo's objective to densify its ultra-high speed access network will be addressed by WiBAS™ G5 Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) technology. TeraGo is the inaugural user of WiBAS™ G5 at the 24GHz band in North America and was given priority to test Intracom Telecom's technology, at their lab and at the field. The full ecosystem of Intracom Telecom's FWA portfolio was tested by TeraGo including the uniMS™ platform, for end-to-end network lifecycle management, and zero-touch provisioning.

WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS PtMP base station, at 24 GHz band, can operate side by side with 5G systems in adjacent channels thanks to its intelligent software and compliance to established regulations for spectrum use. WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ is an advanced terminal station that allows operators to accelerate the deployment of ultra-broadband service to its subscribers, and is remarkably flexible, as it is able to operate both in TDD and FDD in the 24 GHz spectrum.

"This is an exciting partnership for TeraGo, as we further expand our network capacities on a standardized platform, with compact design for an effortless rollout and zero-touch provisioning," said Osman Mohamednur, Sr. Director Network Business at TeraGo. "Utilizing Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ G5 solutions, will enable TeraGo to go beyond what is expected to bring Canadian enterprises enhanced speeds, low latency and reliability to the market."

"We are very pleased to partner with TeraGo, Canada's 5G pioneer, and support their vision. Our WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS and WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ solutions, already certified by ISED Canada, enable TeraGo to offer ultra-fast connectivity speeds to enterprise customers, in line with TeraGo's goal to improve its overall network capacity," said Dharminder Chanana, CEO of Intracom Telecom's subsidiary in the USA, Conklin-Intracom.

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ PtMP technology has become the preferred alternative to fiber and copper access solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. The company's recent and successful FWA network deployments are with leading operators and ISPs in Italy, Spain, Indonesia, and South Arica.

