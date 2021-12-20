"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

TeraGo buys gear from Intracom Telecom

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/20/2021
Comment (0)

ATHENS, Greece – Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced a partnership with TeraGo, Canada's leading nationwide provider of enterprise wireless network solutions, for the supply of its advanced wireless solutions, WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS and WiBAS™ G5 Connect+, operating at 24 GHz frequency band.

TeraGo selected the WiBAS™ G5 platform in line with its strategic plan to commercialize Fixed Wireless Access in Canada utilizing mmWave licensed spectrum. The WiBAS™ G5 will enable TeraGo to provide faster and more reliable services to its subscribers. As the largest holder of mmWave spectrum in Canada, TeraGo's objective to densify its ultra-high speed access network will be addressed by WiBAS™ G5 Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) technology. TeraGo is the inaugural user of WiBAS™ G5 at the 24GHz band in North America and was given priority to test Intracom Telecom's technology, at their lab and at the field. The full ecosystem of Intracom Telecom's FWA portfolio was tested by TeraGo including the uniMS™ platform, for end-to-end network lifecycle management, and zero-touch provisioning.

WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS PtMP base station, at 24 GHz band, can operate side by side with 5G systems in adjacent channels thanks to its intelligent software and compliance to established regulations for spectrum use. WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ is an advanced terminal station that allows operators to accelerate the deployment of ultra-broadband service to its subscribers, and is remarkably flexible, as it is able to operate both in TDD and FDD in the 24 GHz spectrum.

"This is an exciting partnership for TeraGo, as we further expand our network capacities on a standardized platform, with compact design for an effortless rollout and zero-touch provisioning," said Osman Mohamednur, Sr. Director Network Business at TeraGo. "Utilizing Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ G5 solutions, will enable TeraGo to go beyond what is expected to bring Canadian enterprises enhanced speeds, low latency and reliability to the market."

"We are very pleased to partner with TeraGo, Canada's 5G pioneer, and support their vision. Our WiBAS™ G5 evo-BS and WiBAS™ G5 Connect+ solutions, already certified by ISED Canada, enable TeraGo to offer ultra-fast connectivity speeds to enterprise customers, in line with TeraGo's goal to improve its overall network capacity," said Dharminder Chanana, CEO of Intracom Telecom's subsidiary in the USA, Conklin-Intracom.

Intracom Telecom's WiBAS™ PtMP technology has become the preferred alternative to fiber and copper access solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa. The company's recent and successful FWA network deployments are with leading operators and ISPs in Italy, Spain, Indonesia, and South Arica.

TeraGo

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE