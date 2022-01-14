Telus touts 5G coverage across 70% of Canadian population

VANCOUVER, BC – TELUS is connecting more Canadians to our next-generation 5G network ahead of schedule, reaching 70% of the Canadian population as part of its significant $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations through 2024. We have now proudly connected 744 urban and rural communities - 129 more than initially planned for the year - to TELUS' fast and reliable 5G network, demonstrating its commitment to connecting Canadians and driving remarkable social outcomes in our communities. The increased connectivity, ultrafast speeds and responsiveness of this unprecedented technology offer a leap in capabilities over 4G networks. 5G is unleashing human productivity and contributing to improved health and educational outcomes, supporting environmental sustainability, fostering entrepreneurship, bridging the socio-economic divide, and driving economic growth, which is crucial to the country's fiscal recovery from the pandemic.

"The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect citizens [[across Canada]] to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. "Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity. Importantly, as we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country's private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians."

TELUS' 5G network growth

Canadians now have access to TELUS' 5G network from coast to coast:

British Columbia: 202 communities

Quebec: 245 communities

Alberta: 151 communities

Manitoba: 14 communities

Ontario: 105 communities

Atlantic Canada: 27 communities

Actively creating a friendly future

The evolution of 5G will allow us to connect more than 30 billion life-changing devices, supercharge drones with sensors for improved crop management, make autonomous vehicles smarter and safer, and evolve industrial automation - and that is only the beginning. To build upon the possibilities of Canada's next generation networks, TELUS is working closely with key partners to bring innovative solutions that will improve the quality of life for Canadians and their communities, including:

The first GM vehicles with built-in connectivity to TELUS' high-performance 5G network are expected to be introduced with the 2025 model year. With this collaboration, Canadians can expect, amongst other features, faster navigation, mapping and voice services when driving an all-electric and autonomous vehicle.

IBM Cloud Satellite, paired with TELUS' 5G edge computing platform, extends secure and open cloud services to the edge of the network, helping businesses improve performance and customer experience while meeting critical data security and sovereignty requirements.

Google Cloud and TELUS' 5G network will generate new industry solutions that will drive growth in adjacent industries through the delivery of 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation.

Actively creating a friendly future through partnerships

TELUS has partnered with leading academic institutions to unlock new ways for technology to improve Canadians' lives with its 5G network:

5G Innovation Zone in Hub350 as part of the Kanata North Technology Park, Ontario

Olds College, Alberta

St. Clair College, Ontario

University of Alberta

University of Windsor

Building on our proven track record of investment

These partnerships and investments add to TELUS' continued commitment to bring world-leading connectivity to communities across the country, providing the technological backbone for our economic recovery and strength well into the future. Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of our networks.

The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2021, as updated in TELUS' first quarter 2021 earnings' release, dated May 7, 2021.

TELUS