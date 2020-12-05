Telia Norway teams with Ericsson to launch commercial 5G

STOCKHOLM – Telia in Norway has switched on their 5G commercial network, offering subscribers high-speed services enabled by the new generation of mobile connectivity.

The 5G network, launched today, has Lillestrøm and parts of Groruddalen in the greater Oslo region as the first areas to benefit from enhanced mobile broadband services. During the course of 2020 the 5G coverage will be expanded in Oslo, while the 5G network will also extended to Trodheim and Bergen.

This is a major milestone in the 5G partnership where Ericsson became the sole radio access network (RAN) supplier to Telia in Norway. Telia Norway aims to cover half of the Norwegian population with 5G within 2021, and nationwide 5G coverage in 2023.

Telia Norway and Ericsson will switch on 5G networks, enabling both the evolution of existing services and the creation of new applications. The new capabilities will include ultra-low latency and reliability, advancing use cases in manufacturing, energy and utilities, public safety, healthcare, and transport. The 5G network will be energy efficient and is expected over time to contribute to more sustainable solutions for the society.

