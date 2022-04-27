Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Telia CEO predicts 90% will have 5G by 2023

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 4/27/2022
Comment (0)

Telia President and CEO Allison Kirkby was in a broadly confident mood as she presented the operator’s financial figures for the first quarter of 2022, although the war in Ukraine remains a particular preoccupation for a group with businesses in several countries that border Russia.

In her prepared comments, Kirkby praised the "resilience of our colleagues in the Baltics and in Finland," and conceded that there is currently a "lack of clarity on the longevity and outcome of the conflict, which we continue to monitor closely."

Sweden's Telia maintains outlook for 2022 after what CEO Allison Kirkby called a strong start to the year – despite concerns over Russia and Ukraine. (Source: Hakan Dahlstrom on Flickr CC2.0)
Sweden's Telia maintains outlook for 2022 after what CEO Allison Kirkby called a strong start to the year – despite concerns over Russia and Ukraine.
(Source: Håkan Dahlström on Flickr CC2.0)

She noted that Telia was nevertheless able to make a strong start to 2022, and is maintaining its full-year outlook of low single-digit revenue and earnings growth. Capex this year is expected to be in the range of 14 billion Swedish kroner (US$1.42 billion) to SEK15 billion ($1.52 billion).

The operator also remains on track to cut costs by SEK2 billion ($203.5 million) by the end of 2023. In Q1 2022, it was able to cut operational expenses by 3% following the implementation of further business transformation measures.

Kirkby particularly highlighted that the modernization of the group's IT infrastructure, including the removal of legacy systems, produced savings of around SEK80 million ($8.13 million) in the quarter.

The reduction in costs also enabled the group to report a 4.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA from its core telco business, although break-out figures were not revealed. Total group adjusted EBITDA increased 0.3% to SEK7.2 billion ($732 million) while net income rose by 13.9% year-on-year to just over SEK1 billion ($101 million).

Net sales increased 2.1% on a like-for-like basis to SEK21.8 billion ($2.21 billion). Service revenue from the core telco business, which excludes TV and media, rose 2.9%.

5G rising

In terms of progress with its network deployments, Kirkby said Telia expects to reach 90% population coverage with 5G networks in most markets by 2023.

"We now offer 5G to 36% of the Nordic/Baltic population, with close to 70% population coverage in Finland, and 50% in both Norway and Denmark," she said.

Looking at the individual markets, she noted that Sweden "delivered on its stated ambition to stay in positive growth territory," with service revenue growing 1.8% and EBITDA increasing by 4.4%.

However, she said a turnaround in Finland remains an "absolute priority" in 2022. "We are seeing positive signs in the quarter with a stabilization of both service revenue and EBITDA," she observed.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox

Telia Norway reported a 6.6% increase in service revenue up 6.6%, while Lithuania and Estonia saw mid-to-high single-digit growth in both service revenue and EBITDA. "Improvements in Denmark are gathering pace," Kirkby added, "with mobile-led service revenue growth of 3.0% in the quarter, up from flat in Q4, driving EBITDA growth of 5.4%."

Meanwhile, the sale of a 49% stake in Telia's Swedish towers business to a consortium of Brookfield and Alecta is expected to close in Q2, which is earlier than previously estimated.

Pending the completion of the transaction, the Telia board has decided to carry out a share buy-back program of SEK5.4 billion ($549 million), "which, combined with our strong, committed ordinary dividend, will further strengthen an attractive and sustainable shareholder remuneration profile," Kirkby said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE