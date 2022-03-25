Tele2 nears divestment of T-Mobile Netherlands stake

STOCKHOLM – Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) expects to complete the divestment of T-Mobile Netherlands in the coming weeks. Tele2's Board of Directors proposes that the full cash proceeds should be distributed to the shareholders of Tele2 through an extraordinary dividend of SEK 13.00 per share, pending receival of the cash proceeds.

On September 7 2021, Tele2 announced that Tele2 and Deutsche Telekom had agreed to sell their 25% and 75% stakes, respectively, in T-Mobile Netherlands to funds advised by Apax Partners LLP and Warburg Pincus LLC for an enterprise value of EUR 5.1 billion. All necessary regulatory approvals have been received and Tele2 expects the transaction to be closed in the coming weeks.

Tele2's Board of Directors proposes that the full cash proceeds should be distributed to the shareholders of Tele2 through an extraordinary dividend of SEK 13.00 per share (SEK 9.0 billion), pending receival of the cash proceeds. The proposal stipulates that the extraordinary dividend should be paid in connection with the first tranche of the ordinary dividend, in May, 2022.

