Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Telcos are making a mess of enterprise 5G, says new research

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/5/2020
Comment (0)

Supercharging smartphone connections with higher-speed technology is so passé. What really excites your visionary telco is the opportunity to sell 5G services to business customers. Besides, operators have already lost the consumer to the big beasts of tech. If there is any additional money to be made from 5G, it will have to be in the enterprise sector.

Unfortunately, operators are not doing a first-rate job of appealing to enterprise customers, according to new research carried out by analysts at Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, and commissioned by BearingPoint//Beyond, a consulting firm and developer of business support solutions. An "innovation tracker" developed by Omdia reveals that most 5G projects in the enterprise market are not being led by communications service providers (CSPs).

Different approaches in Omdia's enterprise 5G innovation tracker
Source: Omdia
Source: Omdia

It's a "worrying trend," according to the analysts. "The enterprise opportunity is already slipping through the fingers of CSPs," they say. Indeed, a graphic published in the first few pages reveals that only about a fifth of projects are "CSP-led." In the most popular approach, accounting for about 40% of projects, vendors take charge and order CSPs simply to fetch the luggage (provide connectivity). For another one third of projects, the enterprise takes a DIY (do it yourself) approach, according to research. Again, the CSP is assigned the dull, bag-carrying role.

The message that most operators just aren't very enterprising, it should be noted, is one BearingPoint//Beyond has repeatedly pushed. Its software tools are largely designed to help service providers become better "platform" players, offering a range of digital services to business customers. The research findings handily support its narrative.

But that does not invalidate them. The tracker built by Omdia examined numerous 5G deals, and the report is rich with examples of different project types, from a recent Volkswagen RFP (request for proposal) that seems entirely to omit telcos to a mining project in Peru that identifies Telefónica as a "digital provider."

So where are CSPs going wrong? One problem, says Omdia, is a lack of traction with enterprise decision makers in some areas. Your typical enterprise, essentially, would not reach out to a CSP for applications like physical security, asset tracking and industry-specific machinery. For telcos, the answer is to form partnerships with companies that serve those various needs – to be a kind of matchmaker between the enterprise and different application specialists.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

That's not the only issue, though. CSPs tend to be obsessed with 5G technology features such as network slicing, latency and bandwidth, asking what opportunity these can address. A more sensible approach would be to ask the customer about its business problems and then see if 5G can help. Working more effectively with customers is critical, say the Omdia analysts. Sometimes, accepting a secondary role in the ecosystem may be necessary, especially if the alternative is to be overlooked.

It's hard, reading this report, not to think of the CSP as a kind of social misfit, tinkering with his train set in the bedroom. Perhaps we will all end up like that after the COVID-19 pandemic, but a theme running through this report is that deal-making and partnerships are so much more important than sub-ten-millisecond latency and gigabit-speed connectivity. On the technology side, there won't be much to distinguish operators all buying their 5G goodies from the same two or three vendors. The big differences will be cultural.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE