Tech Mahindra opens 5G lab in T-Mobile's backyard

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/27/2022
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has inaugurated a 5G Lab as an innovation centre to help customers co-create and co-innovate 5G powered solutions. The innovation lab in Bellevue, WA will curate vertical solutions in the telco space to help customers achieve their future business ambitions through 5G and related technology. The lab will combine an ecosystem of partners (both telecom and cloud) and help build end-to-end solutions for enterprises.

The innovation lab will witness software and hardware developers, operators, and cloud service providers coming together to co-create solutions that will define a new era of customer experience powered by 5G. Tech Mahindra's 5G innovation lab draws on the company's global leading experience in digital transformation. Tech Mahindra will harness the power of data to foster innovation, make new and differentiated 'smart' products, improve supply chains, create new customer experiences, and deliver new sources of value. This will be achieved by focussing on network technology innovation through the industry-focused transformative solutions within the lab ecosystem in the UK, Malaysia, and India.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "As digital transformation becomes the norm for enterprises across the globe, 5G-powered abilities, use cases, and market opportunities will revamp the way we work, live, and play – now and in the future. The West Coast and particularly the Greater Seattle area is a very prominent innovation hub; and the newly launched 5G lab is one such deep investment to help customers in the region and across the globe to accelerate their innovation journey and more importantly leverage Tech Mahindra's deep expertise to make this technology both real and impactful."

Tech Mahindra's 5G offerings will help communication service providers to move to a more open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable 5G mobile network and provide an enhanced experience to end-users. The lab has a fully integrated offering of infrastructure, testing and network set up including a dedicated team of 5G engineers at site to help customers take innovation to consumption. 5G, the fifth generation of cellular technology, promises to offer tremendous opportunities for both enterprises and society at large. According to an industry research, the cumulative consumer revenues flowing over the 5G networks over the coming decade will amount to USD 31 trillion by 2030.

5G will form the core building block of massive connectivity and customer engagement in this digitally connected and integrated world. Digital technologies catalyse the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure, and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

Tech Mahindra

