Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Tata in push to be India's first major telecom vendor

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Tata Group is eyeing a role as India's first major telecom vendor. A restructuring at the $128 billion Indian conglomerate points to its serious ambitions in the industry, while the changing market dynamics present an opportunity that has not previously existed.

Tata has a bouquet of telecom companies, including Tata Teleservices (rebranded as Tata Tele Business Services), Tata Elxsi, Tejas Networks, Saankhya Labs, Tata Communications and Tata Communications Transformation Services (part of Tata Communications). Together, these companies put Tata in a strong position to offer a broad range of communications products and services to operators.

(Source: Seemanta Dutta/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Seemanta Dutta/Alamy Stock Photo)

The seriousness of Tata Group's ambitions became clear when Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, acquired a majority stake in Bengaluru-based Tejas Networks last year. Tejas is among the most prominent of India's existing network gear vendors, having already expanded outside its domestic market.

That was followed by the Tejas acquisition of Saankhya Labs, a wireless and chip design technology company, earlier this year. The move will boost Tejas' wireless offerings by allowing it to add 5G cellular broadcast and satellite communication products to its portfolio. Also on the cards is a plan to build a chip design and manufacturing unit in India.

BSNL tailwind

Tata is pursuing a deal to support the 4G network of BSNL, a state-backed operator. Through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), it has set up a consortium in partnership with Tejas and the Centre for the Development of Telematics (C-DOT) that appears to be a frontrunner for the contract.

It has already carried out a proof of concept (PoC) for BSNL and seems likely to land a contract for the supply of 100,000 towers to the operator. Results of a government tender will probably be announced in the next two weeks.

While BSNL is late to 4G, setting up its network would be a prestigious project as the first in India to use homegrown gear. Besides giving Tata valuable experience, it could help the company showcase its skills.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Although Tata did not bid for any 5G spectrum in India's recent auction, it has taken several steps to build experience in private 5G, an area currently attracting lots of interest both inside and outside India.

Tata Communications recently launched a dedicated private 5G global center of excellence in Pune to test and trial services across industries such as mining, airports, manufacturing and healthcare.

Last year, Bharti Airtel and Tata Group announced a partnership to develop 5G networks solutions for India. Tata also claims to have developed radio access and core network products compatible with open RAN specifications. Airtel and TCS also tested 5G services last year.

It may help Tata that software is expected to play a much bigger role in future 5G networks – TCS comes with proven expertise in software and system integration.

According to media reports, TCS has now set up two new business units to address telecom and 5G opportunities. A network solutions and services (NSS) unit is to work on mobile product engineering, intelligent networks, network virtualization, automation and 5G services. The other unit, called cognitive enterprise network (CEN), will reportedly offer "intelligent" network management solutions.

Tata versus Reliance

Tata is not the only conglomerate with vendor ambitions, though. Jio Platforms, a part of Reliance Industries, India's largest enterprise, has also been developing its own 5G stack, which it plans to sell globally after deployment in India.

Both companies will undoubtedly target the space left vacant by Huawei, a Chinese vendor ousted from several countries due to national security concerns.

The Tata Group has a formidable global presence and has the advantage of already working with several global telcos through TCS and Tata Communications. What's more, it comes with an understanding of telcos' operational pain points thanks to Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS), a part of Tata Communications. TCTS is already working with more than 20 telco customers, giving other parts of the group some cross-selling opportunities.

International competition is intense, however, with companies like Japan's Rakuten entering the market in recent years. Tata's somewhat bureaucratic style of functioning could be a hindrance when it comes to innovation and product development. And the established vendors spend billions of dollars annually on research and development. Matching the sophistication of their products will be the toughest challenge of all.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE