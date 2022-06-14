T‑Mobile and Oceus team up to bring 5G to U.S. government

BELLEVUE, Wash. and RESTON, Va. – T-Mobile and Oceus are excited to announce a strategic alliance to deliver key offerings to the U.S. government. This collaboration will focus on products and services that leverage T-Mobile, America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, and Oceus' unique 5G product offerings to provide a full portfolio of solutions designed specifically for the federal government. Oceus' extensive experience in deploying cellular broadband in military environments, combined with T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions, will provide new capabilities and cutting-edge use cases for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense (DoD).

As the DoD accelerates the adoption of transformative 5G and future generation wireless networking technologies to ensure its forces can operate effectively virtually anywhere, they need the support of strong partners. So, T-Mobile and Oceus are teaming up to ensure that customers like the U.S. government have innovative, industry-leading solutions. Together, T-Mobile and Oceus are poised to deliver applications within the DoD for AR/VR, maintenance and logistics, training, and active operations — thanks to T-Mobile's leading 5G nationwide network, assets, engineering expertise, and solution portfolio alongside Oceus' extensive cellular experience with massive MIMO, and software-defined network orchestration in deployable, enterprise, and cloud-based solutions.

T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network Solutions — a suite of supercharged, managed network solutions — unlocks massive amounts of data by combining 5G connectivity with edge computing so the data, no matter where it's located, can be gathered and processed at blazing fast speeds. Oceus brings years of expertise in developing, integrating, and customizing proprietary tools and technology for delivering access to fast, reliable cellular-based connectivity in mission-critical operations. Offerings will focus on secure 5G private networks, multi-access edge compute and SecDevOps.

Read the full press release here.

