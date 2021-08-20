Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile's spectrum swap with Verizon hints at merger progress

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/20/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile and Verizon are asking the FCC to approve a new spectrum-exchange deal that the companies said would improve their wireless coverage in locations in states ranging from Michigan to Oregon to Illinois.

In their FCC filing on the transaction, the companies said their new deal "will allow these parties to enjoy the efficiency benefits associated with larger blocks of contiguous spectrum and/or alignment of spectrum held in adjacent markets. Aligning the spectrum blocks held in adjacent market areas allows the carriers to operate more efficiently by facilitating handoffs when users transition to the adjacent markets. Spectrum alignment also reduces coordination burdens associated with operations at the edge of market boundaries, because the licensee can then operate on the same frequency block in adjacent markets."

The transactions span a number of spectrum bands, including PCS, AWS-1, 600MHz and AWS-3.

Brian Goemmer, the founder of spectrum-tracking company AllNet Insights & Analytics, told Light Reading that the transaction appears to be an attempt by T-Mobile to harmonize its spectrum holdings following its merger with Sprint last year.

"These trades are focused on markets where both carriers improve their spectrum consolidation in a market," Goemmer explained.

For example, he said that one of the swaps, in Rockville, Illinois, would allow Verizon to hold 10MHz of contiguous spectrum instead of two blocks of 5MHz, while T-Mobile would get 25MHz of spectrum instead of a block of 20MHz and another block of 5MHz.

"The other thing that is interesting about this application is that Verizon is trading away one of their few 600MHz licenses," Goemmer said, explaining that Verizon acquired some 600MHz spectrum licenses through its purchases of smaller operators Bluegrass Cellular and Chat Mobility.

T-Mobile's lowband 5G network works mainly on the 600MHz spectrum the operator acquired during an FCC spectrum auction in 2016. Verizon's network doesn't use 600MHz spectrum.

Verizon and T-Mobile did not provide any potential financial details about their spectrum deal, and wireless companies typically do not comment on their spectrum exchanges beyond their FCC filings.

Routine horse trading

Nonetheless, the transaction highlights operators' general desire for large blocks of contiguous spectrum. Such spectrum – rather than disparate chunks of spectrum across a variety of bands – is highly valued among wireless network operators hoping to maximize the speeds and coverage they can provide to customers.

Moreover, spectrum swaps are nothing new. Operators routinely approach each other to improve their respective spectrum positions, given the fact that spectrum remains a critical element in any wireless network. The overall value of spectrum was recently highlighted by the FCC's recent C-band spectrum auction, which raised an eye-watering $81 billion in winning bids.

FCC auctions are considered the "primary market" for spectrum acquisitions, but operators often conduct horse trading on the so-called "secondary market" for spectrum, as T-Mobile and Verizon have done.

But for T-Mobile, the deal is noteworthy considering it closed its purchase of Sprint last year and is now in the midst of a $60 billion, five-year 5G buildout program that will combine its network with Sprint's network. As Allnet's Goemmer noted, that effort has now spread into the secondary market, with T-Mobile working with operators like Verizon to help maximize its spectrum holdings across the country.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE