T-Mobile's 'organizational shifts' cut employees from network division

T-Mobile US has been engaging in a series of "organizational shifts" that have culled employees across a wide range of divisions. The company's latest layoffs appear targeted in part on the company's engineering, networking and field operations divisions.

"As we continue to hire top talent across the country (with over 3,000 posted positions), we are also making ongoing course-of-business organizational shifts in some areas of the company," the company wrote in response to questions from Light Reading Wednesday. "These shifts are the outcome of opportunities we have identified to evolve our structure so we can best focus our resources in the places where customers need and want us to be. Our priority is to ensure impacted employees are supported during this transition. Many of them will be offered different positions."

It's difficult to assess the extent of T-Mobile's latest round of layoffs. Details on the move have shown up on sites like TheLayoff and LinkedIn. For example, a number of LinkedIn posts among systems engineers, technical project managers, network engineers, technical support engineers and systems design engineers indicate former employees are now looking for new roles.

"My time at T-Mobile has sadly come to an end due to mass layoffs. I am actively looking for new opportunities," wrote one LinkedIn user.

Other companies appear keen to scoop up experienced technicians from a 5G provider that one analyst firm recently called "the most compelling investment proposition in our coverage universe." Indeed, just last week T-Mobile's market capitalization passed that of Verizon for the first time ever.

"Even if it's not with Dish Network, reach out to me and I will help you with what I can outside of Dish. To the many that already have reached out, know that I am actively working on your resumes even if I haven't responded to every text, call or e-mail. Some of you should already be getting contacted by my recruiting team," wrote a top networking executive from Dish Network on LinkedIn.

"To those impacted, please reach out if I can help in any way. If there's a position you see at HPE that interests you, I'd be happy to chat with you and put you in touch with the right people," wrote an HPE executive on LinkedIn.

According to FierceWireless, T-Mobile engaged in a round of layoffs in July focused on some management and administrative roles.

In 2019, prior to the close of their merger with Sprint, T-Mobile counted 52,000 employees and Sprint counted 28,500 employees, for a combined count of 80,500. Earlier this year that figure had declined by about 5,500 jobs.

