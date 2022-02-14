Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile's fixed wireless service reach holds edge over Verizon – study

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/14/2022
Comment (0)

The fixed wireless access (FWA) market is in the early innings, but a new study shows that the availability of T-Mobile's offering has a clear lead over Verizon's.

T-Mobile's FWA product is available to about 39% of total US households compared to just 15% for Verizon's, Evercore ISI found in a study that covered a random sample of 10,000 residential addresses across the country. The addresses were proportionately sampled by state to ensure a representative sample across the US and, thus, to avoid any regional skew, the firm noted in a study that was distributed via email to registered users.

Table 1: Verizon Fixed Wireless Availability

Locations % of Total
5G 539 5.5%
LTE 899 9.1%
Total FWA 1,438 14.6%
Source: Company Data, Evercore ISI Research

Table 2: T-Mobile Fixed Wireless Availability

Locations % of Total
5G 2,819 28.6%
Limited 5G 1,014 10.3%
Total 5G 3,833 38.9%
Source: Company Data, Evercore ISI Research

Availability for both has risen since Evercore ISI performed a similar analysis on the same dataset in September 2021 as T-Mobile expanded its "Ultra Capacity" (midband) 5G and Verizon started to activate C-band spectrum last month. T-Mobile's coverage has climbed modestly – from 35% to 39% of households – during that span. Verizon's 5G FWA service has increased from just 2% of US households last fall to about 6% in ISI Evercore's latest study.

Those reach numbers are, of course, going to be changing from week to week and from month to month. Coming off its FWA-touting Super Bowl ad with Jim Carrey reprising his role as "The Cable Guy" and its recent activation of C-band spectrum, Verizon announced Monday that the reach of its wireless Internet service has expanded to cover more than 30 million US homes and north of 2 million businesses; an increase of about 10 million since last month.

T-Mobile's cautious approach

Though T-Mobile's FWA product is available to a broader set of US homes, ISI Evercore's study found that over 25% are listed as being in areas where service slots are limited. In those instances, T-Mobile tells prospective FWA subs that "5G home Internet is available at your address – but spots are limited!," the report notes.

That's a clear indication that T-Mobile is "being cautious about service availably, adjusting it to ensure that home Internet doesn't crowd out the much-more-lucrative mobile offering," Vijay Jayant, analyst with Evercore ISI, explained. Amplifying that point, Jayant notes that T-Mobile's FWA home broadband is less appealing from a price per gigabyte perspective than its mobile service. MoffettNathanson made a similar observation in its recent analysis of the emerging FWA market.

Meanwhile, a large portion of Verizon's FWA product is still based on LTE and primarily targeted at rural customers with limited or no access to fixed broadband options. Of the 17% of US households outside Verizon's fixed footprint that are eligible for the company's FWA service, 63% are being offered an LTE-based service, the study points out.

Fiber and cable hold performance advantage

When viewing the market through a competitive lens, the study found that there's a small amount of overlap between the FWA offerings from both companies. According to the study, only 8% of the sample had both fixed wireless products available, and 40% had one of the products available. "The lack of overlap is primarily due to the relatively small footprint for both services, and particularly for Verizon's," Jayant noted.

As for performance, the study found a high variability of speeds among FWA services and a general feeling that the overall service quality of FWA lags behind broadband delivered via fiber and cable.

Overall, real-world fixed wireless speeds on 5G appear to deliver 100 Mbit/s or more in the downstream and about 20 Mbit/s upstream on a "relatively consistent basis," the study found. LTE offerings generated in the range of 10 Mbit/s to 50 Mbit/s down and 5 Mbit/s to 10 Mbit/s up. On the high end, some customers on Verizon's 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) service saw downloads at or above 1 Gbit/s and upload speeds in excess of 100 Mbit/s.

"There's limited data on uptime and reliability, but anecdotally, fixed wireless does appear to face more frequent downtime or dropouts than fiber or cable wireline broadband products," Jayant wrote.

Plenty of upside for FWA

Performance differences aside, Jayant does expect FWA to make a dent in the home broadband market, and build on a penetration that's estimated to be at 2 million US subs, accounting for roughly 2% of the share of total residential broadband customers. Those numbers will only increase as T-Mobile and Verizon continue to market their respective FWA products more aggressively.

FWA's biggest opportunity is no doubt in rural areas with little to no cable of fiber competition – ISI Evercore estimates there are about 1.5 million fixed wireless sub scribers in rural areas today where cable and fiber are not available. Jayant also expects FWA to get pick up in dense, urban areas where mmwave is competitive with cable, and also expects FWA to gather steam with value focused customers and those who are simply seeking an alternative to cable broadband.

"We expect fixed wireless will make up 45% of broadband net adds in 2022 and 50-55% thereafter," Jayant predicts. "We expect that in 2025 fixed wireless will have 7% share of total broadband subscribers, telcos will have 27% share, and cable will have 66%."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE