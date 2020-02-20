Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile's DSS warnings all hot air, claim AT&T and Verizon

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/20/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile's CTO raised some eyebrows this month when he declared that a key 5G technology isn't ready for prime time.

"We are seeing some vendor delays there" in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray warned during his company's quarterly conference call with analysts, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event. "It's to be a tough year on DSS."

But the other two US operators planning to use DSS have strongly disagreed with that assessment.

Specifically, AT&T's top networking executive, Jeff McElfresh, said the technology is performing well in lab tests, and that AT&T is now testing it in select markets.

"McElfresh was supportive of the DSS readiness for primetime," wrote the analysts at Wall Street research firm Wells Fargo of their discussions with McElfresh.

Verizon offered a similar outlook in comments to analysts at its recent investor event. "Management was dismissive of delay concerns (voiced by T-Mobile) as the market will not be truly ready for nationwide 5G anyway until the iPhone launch, in which case Verizon remains confident in its timeline," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Cowen.

While it's clear DSS is not available today in the US, most major players continue to promise that the technology will be commercially launched sometime this year. And that effort will likely coincide with the introduction of a 5G iPhone from Apple, widely expected this fall.

Thus, DSS could help usher in nationwide 5G coverage offerings from all the major wireless network operators in the US, just in time for the widely anticipated launch of a 5G iPhone. That's because DSS – an official part of the 3GPP's 5G standard – promises to allow operators to simultaneously transmit 4G and 5G signals in the same spectrum band. For operators like Verizon that don't have a lot of unused lowband spectrum, that's clearly better than taking chunks of spectrum away from 4G customers so that a few new 5G customers can use it.

Meantime, T-Mobile and AT&T are doing exactly that as they wait for DSS. T-Mobile is reserving chunks of its 600MHz spectrum exclusively for 5G, while AT&T is doing the same with portions of its 850MHz spectrum. With DSS, these operators will be able to run 4G and 5G concurrently in those bands, thereby using the spectrum more efficiently.

Vendor infighting
The warning of a vendor delay by T-Mobile's CTO raises the obvious question: Who's late to the DSS game? Industry observers have widely pointed the finger at Nokia, which has a history of missing 5G launch goals.

"Nokia will be commercially launching its Dynamic Spectrum Sharing solution this year," a company representative told Light Reading.

Meantime, an Ericsson official confirmed to Light Reading the company plans to launch its "Ericsson Spectrum Sharing" sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

Verizon "is trialing with Ericsson and Qualcomm (the SDX 55 chipset), while its other suppliers (Nokia and Samsung) also have a roadmap," wrote the Cowen analysts, noting that Verizon said a "majority" of its network footprint is now prepared for a DSS software update.

"I do think the vendors are late in delivering DSS, but at the same time, I think Verizon's later-this-year timetable is doable," explained analyst Chris Nicoll with ACG Research.

A number of analysts point out that the DSS debate appears to mostly boil down to market posturing. While Verizon waits for DSS to launch 5G nationwide, T-Mobile can continue to boast that it already offers nationwide 5G using a dedicated slice of its 600MHz spectrum.

Meanwhile, Verizon continues to argue that its highband, millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G is dramatically faster than T-Mobile's lowband 5G, even though it's only available in parts of about 30 US cities.

DSS capacity issues
That said, there do appear to be some issues around the use of DSS. "Some of the early rollouts and workarounds and pieces that we've seen are pretty corrosive and they would suck up capacity just by rolling out the feature," T-Mobile's Ray explained.

Omdia analyst Daryl Schoolar agreed that DSS could affect operators' overall network capacity. He said more network resources could need to be devoted to the control plane with DSS, thus reducing the overall amount of capacity available to users' downloads and uploads.

"There certainly is a capacity hit when it comes to DSS, but I think Verizon is in a better position to absorb the hit than T-Mobile is, who is already battling slower recorded speeds...for its 5G compared to Verizon," noted Nicoll with ACG Research.

The analysts at Cowen point out that Verizon is likely to deploy DSS across its 850MHz, PCS and AWS spectrum bands. Thus, Verizon may have several ways to address capacity issues if it uses DSS across multiple spectrum bands. T-Mobile has only discussed using DSS in its 600MHz holdings.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE