T-Mobile: We can still close Sprint merger amid virus outbreak

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/19/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it is currently financially prepared to close its planned merger with Sprint, based on its previously secured commitments for bridge financing and senior credit facility financing, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions under its commitment letter. The company has been in communication with all sixteen banks and has not received any notification that any of the banks are unprepared to fund their commitments to support the closing of the merger transaction. The companies continue to drive forward toward closing the merger as soon as possible.

"I'm pleased that right now we have broad support from the banks to finance the closing of this merger - we are very close to unleashing the capabilities of the New T-Mobile, and that is even more important for consumers during the current COVID-19 pandemic," said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. "Our nation is more dependent than ever on connectivity, and we will continue to deliver our essential wireless service today and when we merge with Sprint, with a Nationwide 5G service that is broader and more robust than anything else in America. We can see the finish line and are prepared to close the merger very soon so our teams can get to work building a supercharged Un-carrier."

"We are very happy to have assembled sixteen leading U.S. and global banks in our committed bridge financing for the acquisition of Sprint. This diversification of banks, and the spreading of the committed bridge financing creates a very high-quality bridge," said Braxton Carter, Chief Financial Officer of T-Mobile.

"In times when consumers need affordable service plans to stay connected, T-Mobile is fully prepared and well positioned to be the provider to meet these needs," said Mike Sievert, President and Chief Operating Officer of T-Mobile. "In fact, after we close the merger, the New T-Mobile may be the best positioned company to serve them, as more and more consumers seek value in these uncertain times. We're here for our community of consumers who count on us."

