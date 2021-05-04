Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile to work with Everysight, Flow Immersive, Matsuko, others on 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/5/2021
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – 5G is changing our world, and these eight brilliant startups are here for it. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today kicked off its 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Spring Immersive Technology Program as part of its ongoing mission to fuel 5G innovation. For the next three months, the following handpicked startups will work directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build the next big thing in immersive 5G technology from AR wearables to holographic communications, 3D data storytelling, volumetric video streaming, immersive virtual learning and more.

"5G is blurring the boundary between our physical and virtual worlds to create immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the globe. Businesses are finding better ways to collaborate virtually, and consumers are being engaged with new experiences that bring them closer than ever to the products and entertainment they love," said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. "I can't wait to see the innovation that occurs from this talented group of developers that are pioneering the way in immersive 5G technology."

Participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Spring 2021 program include:

Condense Reality (Bristol, UK). An entertainment software solution built to capture and stream volumetric video in real-time. The company combines computer vision with deep learning and hardware to produce high fidelity volumetric video recordings of complex events such as live sports, thus enabling broadcasters and content creators to stream in volumetric 3D to augmented and virtual reality headsets. (https://www.condensereality.com)

Everysight (Haifa, Israel). Everysight is revolutionizing the way people see and experience information. With decades developing vision systems and heads-up displays, the Everysight team brings cutting edge experience to the field of wearable technology. After creating the first consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) smartglasses for cyclists, triathletes, and early adopters, Everysight aims to bring the AR revolution to even more markets. (https://everysight.com)

Flow Immersive (Auburn, Calif.). Creating data-driven decisions is easier when everyone can understand the data and is fully engaged in the discussion. Flow Immersive is a data storytelling, authoring and presentation platform to drive data-driven decisions and sales conversions on any device, from XR to mobile. (https://flowimmersive.com)

Kai XR (Oakland, Calif.). Kai XR is the most inclusive and accessible 360˚ platform where kids can Explore, Dream, & Create. Kids can explore our diverse virtual field trips and dream and create their very own virtual adventures. Kai XR immerses kids in new worlds and opportunities by simply using their cell phones. (https://www.kaixr.com)

Longan Vision Corp. (Hamilton, Canada). Longan Vision's main product, FVS (Fusion Vision System), is a revolutionary modern smart firefighting Augmented Reality wearable device to enhance firefighter's vision in fire operations. (https://www.longanvision.com)

Matsuko (Košice, Slovakia). Holographic Communication is the first software only solution to experience realistic, lifelike real-time holograms of people for remote communication. It's like video calls but in 3D. No avatars, no scanning, no setup. MATSUKO's solution is not a rigged avatar but a fully expressive hologram that is way past the uncanny valley. With the MATSUKO app and XR glasses, you can see your colleagues and friends next to you in the most lifelike way. (https://www.matsuko.com)

Multicasting.io (Phoenix, AZ). Multicasting.io is a platform designed to support an array of different multi-angle real-time social video sharing use cases all from a single secure ecosystem. The platform enables the simultaneous video recording, streaming and creation of highlights from multiple angles at any event. Easily integrate enhanced social and user features inside your own application using our platform and SDK to reduce maintenance, scope of work and time to market. (https://multicasting.io)

Prisms of Reality, Inc. (Brooklyn, NY). Prisms seeks to close the STEM participation and achievement gap for all students by scaling a pedagogy we know works: experiential learning. Our goal is to bridge learning gaps in math using adaptive Immersive Virtual Reality (IVR) to ensure enduring proficiencies and engagement while reducing re-teaching time that leads to the largest inefficiencies in our system today. (https://www.prismsvr.com)

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 67 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of nearly $80 million since participating in the program. Additionally, 82% of the alumni companies are still in business today. The spring program runs through June 30, 2021 and will culminate in a Demo Day where participants showcase their accomplishments.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile is America's 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that's nearly 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

Amazing new 5G products and services are quickly being built, and they require a 5G network with capacity and broad reach, one that's being built to support virtually all types of use cases and provide unprecedented reach. It's called #5GForAll and only T-Mobile can build it. With its supercharged 5G network as the foundation, T-Mobile is fueling 5G innovation and building the 5G ecosystem with a number of initiatives. The Un-carrier collaborates with universities and standards bodies to support 5G research and development. It recently expanded its award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator in collaboration with Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners, it operates the T-Mobile Ventures investment fund and it is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

T-Mobile

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
How 'Computing First Networks' better serve the digital economy By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE