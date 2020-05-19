T-Mobile selects six startups for 5G accelerator program

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas – Ready, set, INNOVATE! T-Mobile US, Inc. today unveiled six exciting companies handpicked to participate in this year's T-Mobile Accelerator. These companies will work directly with T-Mobile leaders and other industry experts and mentors to develop and commercialize the next disruptive emerging products, applications and solutions made possible by T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network today and in the future. Formerly the Sprint Accelerator, the immersive program runs through July 30 and will culminate in Demo Day where participants showcase their accomplishments.

Meet the 2020 Class of the T-Mobile Accelerator - 5G Technology

Aware Vehicles (Kansas City, MO). Developing autonomous mobile UAV platforms, cognitive remote sensing and advanced imaging, artificial intelligence for situational awareness, and solutions for asset inspection, precision agriculture, emergency response, defense, and communications. (https://www.awarevehicles.com)

Homebase (Kansas City, MO). Automated apartment management solution for improved resident engagement and increased revenue for owners. (https://homebase.ai)

ORBI Prime (Santa Clara, Calif.). Live streaming NFL games from the players' perspective. ORBI's 360° 8K 60fps helmets for American Football + real-time video processing AI offer unprecedented console game-like action captured from the players' perspective for mesmerizing engagement of fans of all ages. (https://orbiprime.com)

Seerslab (Palo Alto, Calif.). Media technology company focusing on Vision AI and mobile AR – offering the ARGear platform for developers. (https://www.argear.io/)

Unmanned Life (London, UK). The world's leading multi-award winning 5G AI for Autonomy company that has pioneered the ground-breaking concept of 'Autonomy-as-a-Service', deploying commercial-grade Autonomous intelligent connected and integrated teams of different types of drones and robots working together collaboratively for Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities. (https://unmanned.life)

Zoi Meet (Rotterdam, Netherlands). An award-winning (B2B) SaaS solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to turn Enterprise Communication into conversational insights to help business professionals save time while increasing productivity. (https://www.zoimeet.com)

History of Sprint Accelerator

In 2014, Sprint opened the award-winning Sprint Accelerator in Kansas City. As the hub for corporate innovation and entrepreneurial engagement the accelerator space is used to deliver year-round programming, including mentor engagement, STEM programs, entrepreneurial community collaboration, and community coworking space. Since its inception, the Accelerator has worked with 52 startup companies. These companies have raised an aggregate of over $45 million with two successful exits since participating in the program. Additionally, 77% of the alumni companies are still in business today.

With the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, the Accelerator is being rebranded as T-Mobile Accelerator, continuing the founding principles and mission of the original program.

In support of participants' health and well-being, this year's programming will be conducted virtually.

T-Mobile US