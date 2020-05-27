Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile reportedly close to hiring a new CFO

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/27/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile's CEO is in the final stages of hiring a replacement for the operator's longtime CFO Braxton Carter, according to a new report from the Wall Street analysts at Cowen.

Citing meetings with company officials, the Cowen analysts wrote that T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is "far along" in the hiring process, and is considering both internal and external candidates. They speculated that Susan Loosmore, who was recently named T-Mobile's new EVP of financial planning and analysis, reporting to Carter – is likely a top candidate for the job.

That Carter is reportedly departing the operator doesn't come as much of a surprise. His employment contract with the company ends July 1, and GeekWire noted he's eligible for a cash bonus of $7.5 million on his departure.

T-Mobile's Braxton Carter joined the company in 2013 via its acquisition of MetroPCS. (Source: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile's Braxton Carter joined the company in 2013 via its acquisition of MetroPCS.
(Source: T-Mobile)

Carter addressed the situation during T-Mobile's quarterly conference call with investors earlier this month.

"I was supposed to retire two years ago. I've extended three times," he acknowledged, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of his remarks, when questioned about his potential departure. "We have nothing to announce today. Ultimately [in] whatever capacity, I love this company. I'm not going anywhere. And in some form, I will definitely be part of the future. Just stay tuned for future announcements."

Importantly, Carter added that he's in the midst of reconciling the financial accounting between T-Mobile and Sprint, which merged April 1.

"We are in the process of aligning over 200 accounting policies that are disparate," he explained.

Company officials said that work would be finished and presented to Wall Street during T-Mobile's next quarterly conference call, which will likely be held sometime in July.

T-Mobile officials did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about the Cowen report.

Carter's replacement will have plenty of work to look forward to. The operator is in the early stages of a $60 billion, five-year 5G network upgrade program.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 26-28, 2020,
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE