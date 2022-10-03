Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile puts FWA into Metro by T-Mobile prepaid stores

3/10/2022
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching its breakthrough 5G Home Internet service for Metro by T-Mobile customers in more than 7,000 Metro stores across the country. This move makes the Un-carrier first to launch a fixed wireless home broadband service for prepaid customers, with no credit check and no annual contracts. Metro by T-Mobile customers with an eligible address can now sign up for prepaid 5G Home Internet for just $50/month and a one-time gateway purchase, through their local Metro by T-Mobile retail store.

"We're bringing more choice and competition to the broadband industry again, this time for our Metro by T-Mobile customers. Families across the country are in desperate need of a new choice when it comes to home internet," said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile's Consumer Group. "In 2022, a reliable home broadband connection isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. So we're doing our part to make broadband more accessible everywhere, with the power of our 5G network."

About T-Mobile Home Internet for Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile Home Internet for Metro is no-BS home internet for just $50/month. It's fast, reliable, prepaid home broadband that runs on T-Mobile's game-changing 5G network. Metro by T-Mobile customers with an eligible address and one or more voice lines can now get:

  • Home internet for a flat price – it's $50/month, with Autopay, plus a one-time $99 payment for the 5G gateway. That's it.
  • No annual contracts, no data caps, no activation fees, and no credit check.
  • Easy self-setup— forget about waiting for an install. Just plug in the gateway, download the app and you're connected in less than 15 minutes.
  • Speeds that let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more.
  • A dedicated support team that is just a call or message away.

Access to T-Mobile Home Internet

In most homes today, internet is an absolute necessity. We rely on home internet for work, for school, for entertainment and for staying connected to loved ones. And yet, today, more than 40 million people in the U.S. still don't have any access to home broadband at all. And nearly 15 percent of U.S. households have just one choice. That jumps to nearly 35 percent in rural areas. This lack of competition means millions of people are forced to deal with traditional ISP BS. Annual contracts, price hikes, data caps, complicated installation, added monthly fees – you never know which old-school tactic you'll get from the landline ISPs. It's no wonder Internet Service Providers rank dead last in customer satisfaction according to the ACSI.

But T-Mobile Home Internet is different. Fueled by the same customer-centric Un-carrier spirit that changed the wireless industry for the better, T-Mobile launched its 5G Home Internet service nationwide in 2021. And now the Un-carrier is launching fixed wireless for Metro by T-Mobile, too. 5G Home Internet for Metro has no hidden fees, no exploding promotions and no annual contracts like many traditional ISPs. And because T-Mobile's 5G network can deliver capacity and speeds fast enough to replace home broadband directly to millions of homes, you can get connected without complicated installation.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is currently available to more than 30 million homes nationwide, for both prepaid and postpaid customers. And access has recently expanded across the Southeast, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. To see if Home Internet is available for your home, visit your local Metro by T-Mobile store.

During congestion, Home Internet and Home Internet for Metro customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Available to many households in most U.S. cities and towns. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. Gateway sold separately with Home Internet for Metro; cannot be unlocked for use on other networks. Credit approval required for postpaid Home Internet. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling postpaid Home Internet service (gateway included), return gateway or pay up to $370.

T-Mobile

