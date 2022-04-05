Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile ports 'uncarrier' playbook to FWA

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/4/2022
Comment (0)

T-Mobile held another "uncarrier" media event Wednesday, announcing several new pricing and service strategies designed to help sell its new fixed wireless access (FWA) home Internet service.

Specifically, the operator said prospective customers will be able to test its FWA service for free for 15 days. If they decide to sign up, the company said it would pay the early termination fees (ETFs) of their existing Internet service provider, up to $500.

Perhaps most importantly, T-Mobile said it will cut the price of its FWA service from $50 per month to $30 per month for customers who also subscribe to its Magenta Max smartphone plan. In doing so, the operator is implementing the same kind of service-bundling incentive that Comcast and Charter Communications have been offering across Internet and smartphone plans. Verizon recently launched similar discounts for its FWA service.

The move is T-Mobile's second FWA price reduction in less than a year. The company lowered the price from $60 per month to $50 per month in October.

T-Mobile said its FWA service covers 40 million US households, or roughly 33% of the country. (Source: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile said its FWA service covers 40 million US households, or roughly 33% of the country.
(Source: T-Mobile)

T-Mobile's latest uncarrier announcement essentially represents a replay of many of the tactics the company pioneered in the smartphone industry. During similar media events, T-Mobile announced a 15-day "test drive" for its 4G LTE network in 2019, and a $650 ETF offer for new smartphone customers in 2014.

Here are some other notable announcements from T-Mobile's event on Wednesday:

  • It will offer a $50 discount to FWA customers that they can apply toward the purchase of a new streaming device, whether from Roku, Google, Apple or another provider.
  • FWA customers can get 50% off YouTube TV for a year.
  • T-Mobile's smartphone customer-loyalty program, T-Mobile Tuesdays, will also be available to FWA subscribers.
  • T-Mobile is offering nationwide FWA services, alongside several new promotions including a free tablet, to business customers.
  • The operator may consider selling externally mounted FWA customer premises equipment (CPE) in the future, according to company officials.
  • T-Mobile doesn't plan to use its millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum holdings to reach its goal of gaining up to 8 million FWA customers by 2025. However, the company may use its mmWave holdings for FWA services at some point in the future, company officials said.
  • Roughly 50% of new T-Mobile customers are selecting its Magenta Max service plan, and around 15% of T-Mobile's customer base currently subscribes to the plan.
  • T-Mobile officials said that they may use network slicing technology to separate FWA traffic from smartphone traffic but that such divisions are currently not necessary.
  • T-Mobile estimates that its average FWA customer uses around 300 to 400 GB of data per month, but 10% are using 1 TB or more. The company said T-Mobile's FWA service provides average speeds on a nationwide basis of around 140 Mbit/s.
  • T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the operator would apply for government subsidies to build its FWA services in rural and underserved areas. "We're very excited about that," he said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE