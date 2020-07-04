Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile plotting summertime marketing push

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/7/2020
Comment (0)

After almost two years of struggle, T-Mobile closed its acquisition of Sprint on April 1. The action immediately created a wireless network operator with almost the same number of customers as the nation's two longtime wireless leaders, AT&T and Verizon.

However, outside of the wireless industry, many regular Americans probably don't know any of this. That's because T-Mobile – an operator that has made its mark with glitzy, over-the-top press events and marketing campaigns – hasn't made much noise on the topic beyond a press release.

That should all change in July.

"Think about the summer time frame as being when we start to unify and market with all of our stores and all of our advertising and all our offers in a more unified way," incoming T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert told CNBC last week, responding to a question about what T-Mobile might do with the Sprint brand. "Midsummer, we haven't picked a date yet. But that's certainly always been our intention."

The company has also been dropping hints about its summer plans to some Wall Street analysts. "In midsummer, we will see the formal introduction to the market of New T-Mobile," wrote the analysts at Wells Fargo in a note to investors this week.

In response to questions from Light Reading, Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said she isn't sure whether the operator will make some kind of major new announcement in the summer, but that it would likely kick off a big marketing push at least.

That all dovetails with a report from Jeff Moore at Wave7 Research, which closely tracks the pricing and promotional strategies of the nation's wireless providers. He said that April 1 was considered "day zero" among T-Mobile and Sprint employees, but that July 1 is being discussed as "day one."

However, it's unclear what might happen on "day one." Officials from T-Mobile did not respond to questions from Light Reading on the topic.

At the very least, T-Mobile will likely rebrand most or all of Sprint's stores, and its website, with its own brand. It also will likely embark on a massive new advertising campaign to alert both its own customers and its potential customers that its network is getting a major injection of capacity via Sprint's massive 2.5GHz holdings.

And if T-Mobile's past behavior is any indication, the operator could also schedule some kind of "uncarrier" announcement in order to generate new interest in its offerings. Past uncarrier announcements have focused on new pricing plans or new services like free Netflix – but there's no telling what T-Mobile might have up its sleeve for the remainder of 2020. The operator could potentially launch its fixed wireless business or its new pay-TV effort, or it could open a new operation in the area of IoT or edge computing, for example.

"While this may be a few weeks behind the original timeline (due to COVID), we would not expect them to be shy or meek in their approach," wrote the Wells Fargo analysts of T-Mobile's summertime launch plans.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 12, 2020 Intelligently connecting our world in the 5G era
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE