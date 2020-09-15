Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile inks $17B deal for 5G cell towers

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/15/2020
Comment (0)

After a short but surprising lag, T-Mobile announced it signed a cell tower agreement with American Tower that's worth $17 billion over 15 years.

And financial analysts believe that T-Mobile will soon ink similar rental agreements with the market's other two major cell tower owners, Crown Castle and SBA Communications.

"Through our multiyear agreement with American Tower, we've secured T-Mobile's ability not only to accelerate our aggressive 5G build, but also to continue to deliver connectivity for our customers well into the future," T-Mobile network chief Neville Ray said in a release.

"The agreement is positive for T-Mobile as it will enable them to integrate Sprint's spectrum, and decommission Sprint's legacy sites, at a faster pace than they otherwise would have," wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research shortly after American Tower and T-Mobile announced their new deal. "The long duration of the agreement will allow them to complete future 5G builds at a faster pace as well."

The analysts noted that typical cell tower agreements in the US last for ten years.

The agreement between T-Mobile and American Tower comes just weeks after T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert accused tower companies like American Tower of "spreading some disinformation about our [5G buildout] pace."

That statement was in response to comments this summer from SBA Communications, American Tower and Crown Castle – executives from all the companies suggested that T-Mobile's 5G network buildout was moving more slowly than they had expected.

"Although we have seen a modest increase in activity, it has not yet reached the level we expect to eventually see, based on T-Mobile's public comments," Rod Smith, American Tower's CFO, said at the end of July.

T-Mobile, for its part, has maintained that it is moving full steam ahead on a 5G network upgrade program totaling $60 billion over the next five years.

Indeed, T-Mobile's Ray said just last week at the Mobile Future Forward event produced by Chetan Sharma Consulting that "we're moving at a remarkable pace." He said the operator has been upgrading up to 2,500 cell sites per month, and that customers nationwide ought to see the results throughout next year and 2022.

As noted by Inside Towers, American Tower owns around 41,000 of the roughly 200,000 cell towers in the US. As part of its 5G upgrade program, T-Mobile has said it hopes to reduce its current 110,000 cell towers across the Sprint and T-Mobile networks by shuttering 35,000 unnecessary towers and building 10,000 new towers in order to end its network upgrade project with a total of 85,000 towers.

The apparent delay between the closing of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger in April and Tuesday's agreement between T-Mobile and American Tower could be due to a variety of factors, including T-Mobile's efforts to obtain better terms.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS® 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
Huawei's Bill Tang：Reliable and Trusted Service Partner at All Times By Huawei
Operator Business Outlook: The New Future By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE