Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile eyes government money for fixed wireless service

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/13/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile executives are leaving the door open as to whether they might pursue government funding to bolster the operator's new fixed wireless Internet service.

"We're certainly always optimistic," T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik said at MoffettNathanson's 8th Annual Media & Communications Summit Thursday in response to questions on the topic. He added that he thinks T-Mobile's offerings are going to be "very well aligned" with federal efforts to cross the digital divide.

However, he said: "I think we need to wait for the details" before T-Mobile can commit to participating in any government program.

At issue is President Biden's proposal to funnel up to $100 billion toward broadband in the US as part of his bigger $2 trillion infrastructure package. According to a top Democrat, the bill could be debated as soon as July.

Although details of that $100 billion in broadband spending remain under negotiation, a portion would likely be allocated toward helping low-income Americans pay for broadband. Another portion likely would be set aside to finance the construction of broadband services in rural, unserved areas. T-Mobile's new 5G Home Internet service could be covered by both efforts.

Company officials have made clear that T-Mobile's service will be able to support "average" speeds of 100 Mbit/s. However, T-Mobile notes on its website that "customers will see average download speeds in excess of 100Mbit/s, and all eligible households will see average download speeds of 25Mbit/s or more." Based on the newest guidelines on broadband from the Biden administration, T-Mobile's fixed wireless Internet service could potentially be eligible for federal spending on broadband.

5G a 'tremendous opportunity'

In comments at Thursday's investor event, T-Mobile's network chief Neville Ray argued that wireless technologies in general should definitely be considered for federal funding.

Fixed wireless is "an incredible alternative" to wired networks, Ray said. "To exclude wireless … doesn't make any sense."

He continued: "It's a tremendous opportunity for the country and it's a tremendous opportunity for our business."

His comments likely are a response to arguments that federal spending on the digital divide should be directed toward fiber networks and not wireless networks.

Ray also addressed questions about whether T-Mobile's fixed wireless Internet service would be able to keep pace with users' home broadband demands. It's an important question considering OpenVault recently reported that around 14% of average home broadband subscribers now consume over 1 terabyte (TB) per month of data. That's far beyond the 12 gigabytes per month consumed by the average smartphone user, according to figures from Ericsson.

"Is that [usage] going to be uniform? No, it's not," Ray said of home broadband users consuming 1 TB per month in data. He said early users of T-Mobile's fixed wireless Internet service consume anywhere from 400 GB per month to 1 TB per month. He suggested the operator's network would be able to keep pace with such usage.

"We're pouring in that [network] capacity," he said, explaining that T-Mobile will be able to dedicate 160MHz of midband spectrum – and fully 300MHz of spectrum below 6GHz – to its fixed wireless service. Ray said T-Mobile will offer fixed wireless Internet offerings in locations where it has excess network capacity, "and in many areas it's hugely in excess."

T-Mobile's Home Internet service costs $60 per month and does not cap users' data speeds or usage. T-Mobile expects to count around 500,000 fixed wireless customers by the end of this year and up to 8 million customers within the next five years.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE