T-Mobile expands 'supercharged' 5G network to more cities

BELLEVUE, Wash. – 5G you can find 0.4% of the time is like a racecar that can't leave your driveway. T-Mobile's 5G is the perfect blend of coverage and speed. After launching nationwide 5G last year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that supercharged mid-band 5G is live for millions more people in parts of 81 new cities and towns across the country, delivering peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and average speeds of around 300 Mbps … that's 7.5x faster today's average LTE speeds. With today's announcement, this supercharged 5G experience is live in nearly 90 cities and towns, and the Un-carrier plans to continue lighting up this optimal 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace, reaching thousands more by end of year. And that isn't just big cities, rural and suburban communities across the country will get to enjoy the benefits of this faster 5G experience too.

"T-Mobile has the competition in the rear-view mirror on 5G, and they're only getting farther behind. While the other guys are playing catch-up, we've had nationwide 5G since last year, and we're now adding faster speeds across the country with mid-band 5G," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "This is our 5G strategy in action. Mid-band is the 5G spectrum, and T-Mobile has more of it than anyone. We have nearly twice as much low and mid-band spectrum as AT&T and nearly triple that of Verizon. And that means T-Mobile is the only one capable of making the world's best 5G network a reality."

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles — that's bigger than AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks combined. Now, with its supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), the Un-carrier is building on that nationwide 5G foundation, increasing capacity and boosting speeds for millions of customers. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds and expansive coverage with signals that go through walls, windows and trees, unlike 5G networks limited by mmWave spectrum. Each mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one mmWave site can cover, and can also penetrate obstructions (like walls).

In April following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile quickly lit up mid-band 5G in Philadelphia and New York City, with Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. launching soon after. The Un-carrier is continuing to move at lightning speed to bring the companies' networks together and deliver faster 5G to people all across the U.S. Engineering teams are on track to light up 1,000 sites per month with 2.5 GHz 5G, and by the end of the year, customers will find mid-band 5G in thousands of cities and towns across the country. And this is only the beginning. T-Mobile is continuing to commit more mid-band spectrum to these 5G sites, which means 2.5 GHz speeds and capacity will continue to improve for customers over the coming months and years.

Mid-band 5G cities and towns:

California

Citrus

La Puente

Los Angeles

Paramount

San Fernando

Willowbrook

District of Columbia

Washington D.C.

Florida

Azalea Park

Holiday

Progress Village

Westchase

Georgia

Atlanta

Gainesville

Mableton

North Atlanta

Winder

Illinois

Bellwood

Calumet City

Chicago

Chicago Heights

Glendale Heights

Hanover Park

Ingalls Park

Northlake

Indiana

Merrillville

Maryland

Towson

Massachusetts

Holbrook

Waltham

Michigan

Bangor

Decatur

Minnesota

Maplewood

Missouri

Jennings

New Jersey

Camden

Cliffside Park

Fort Lee

Hasbrouck Heights

North Arlington

Palisades Park

Paterson

Roselle

Totowa

New York

Copiague

East Williston

Freeport

Garden City

Garden City Park

Harbor Isle

Hempstead

Island Park

Lindenhurst

Long Beach

Malverne Park Oaks

Middle Island

Mineola

New York

Plainview

West Hempstead

Williston Park

North Carolina

Clemmons

Kernersville

Pineville

Stallings

Statesville

Winston-Salem

Oregon

Aloha

Newberg

Sherwood

Pennsylvania

Braddock

Colwyn

Darby

East Lansdowne

Kerrtown

Meadville

Philadelphia

Rankin

Yeadon

Texas

Dallas

Houston

Nassau Bay

Virginia

Bailey's Crossroads

Bull Run

Highland Springs

Lake Barcroft

Newport News

Sudley

Tysons Corner

Washington

Geneva

Oak Harbor

Snohomish

