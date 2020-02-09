Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile expands 'supercharged' 5G network to more cities

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/2/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – 5G you can find 0.4% of the time is like a racecar that can't leave your driveway. T-Mobile's 5G is the perfect blend of coverage and speed. After launching nationwide 5G last year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that supercharged mid-band 5G is live for millions more people in parts of 81 new cities and towns across the country, delivering peak download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and average speeds of around 300 Mbps … that's 7.5x faster today's average LTE speeds. With today's announcement, this supercharged 5G experience is live in nearly 90 cities and towns, and the Un-carrier plans to continue lighting up this optimal 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace, reaching thousands more by end of year. And that isn't just big cities, rural and suburban communities across the country will get to enjoy the benefits of this faster 5G experience too.

"T-Mobile has the competition in the rear-view mirror on 5G, and they're only getting farther behind. While the other guys are playing catch-up, we've had nationwide 5G since last year, and we're now adding faster speeds across the country with mid-band 5G," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "This is our 5G strategy in action. Mid-band is the 5G spectrum, and T-Mobile has more of it than anyone. We have nearly twice as much low and mid-band spectrum as AT&T and nearly triple that of Verizon. And that means T-Mobile is the only one capable of making the world's best 5G network a reality."

T-Mobile has the first and largest nationwide 5G network, covering over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles — that's bigger than AT&T and Verizon's 5G networks combined. Now, with its supply of ideal mid-band 5G spectrum (2.5 GHz), the Un-carrier is building on that nationwide 5G foundation, increasing capacity and boosting speeds for millions of customers. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds and expansive coverage with signals that go through walls, windows and trees, unlike 5G networks limited by mmWave spectrum. Each mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G site can cover tens of thousands of times the area that one mmWave site can cover, and can also penetrate obstructions (like walls).

In April following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile quickly lit up mid-band 5G in Philadelphia and New York City, with Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. launching soon after. The Un-carrier is continuing to move at lightning speed to bring the companies' networks together and deliver faster 5G to people all across the U.S. Engineering teams are on track to light up 1,000 sites per month with 2.5 GHz 5G, and by the end of the year, customers will find mid-band 5G in thousands of cities and towns across the country. And this is only the beginning. T-Mobile is continuing to commit more mid-band spectrum to these 5G sites, which means 2.5 GHz speeds and capacity will continue to improve for customers over the coming months and years.

Mid-band 5G cities and towns:

California

  • Citrus
  • La Puente
  • Los Angeles
  • Paramount
  • San Fernando
  • Willowbrook

District of Columbia

  • Washington D.C.

Florida

  • Azalea Park
  • Holiday
  • Progress Village
  • Westchase

Georgia

  • Atlanta
  • Gainesville
  • Mableton
  • North Atlanta
  • Winder

Illinois

  • Bellwood
  • Calumet City
  • Chicago
  • Chicago Heights
  • Glendale Heights
  • Hanover Park
  • Ingalls Park
  • Northlake

Indiana

  • Merrillville

Maryland

  • Towson

Massachusetts

  • Holbrook
  • Waltham

Michigan

  • Bangor
  • Decatur

Minnesota

  • Maplewood

Missouri

  • Jennings

New Jersey

  • Camden
  • Cliffside Park
  • Fort Lee
  • Hasbrouck Heights
  • North Arlington
  • Palisades Park
  • Paterson
  • Roselle
  • Totowa

New York

  • Copiague
  • East Williston
  • Freeport
  • Garden City
  • Garden City Park
  • Harbor Isle
  • Hempstead
  • Island Park
  • Lindenhurst
  • Long Beach
  • Malverne Park Oaks
  • Middle Island
  • Mineola
  • New York
  • Plainview
  • West Hempstead
  • Williston Park

North Carolina

  • Clemmons
  • Kernersville
  • Pineville
  • Stallings
  • Statesville
  • Winston-Salem

Oregon

  • Aloha
  • Newberg
  • Sherwood

Pennsylvania

  • Braddock
  • Colwyn
  • Darby
  • East Lansdowne
  • Kerrtown
  • Meadville
  • Philadelphia
  • Rankin
  • Yeadon

Texas

  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Nassau Bay

Virginia

  • Bailey's Crossroads
  • Bull Run
  • Highland Springs
  • Lake Barcroft
  • Newport News
  • Sudley
  • Tysons Corner

Washington

  • Geneva
  • Oak Harbor
  • Snohomish

T-Mobile

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE