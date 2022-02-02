Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile expands fixed wireless via its MVNOs

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/2/2022
Comment (0)

Ultra Mobile and EarthLink – two noteworthy mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the US – have begun offering fixed wireless access (FWA) services. T-Mobile appears to be backing the offerings. And that's noteworthy considering such a move would represent an expansion of T-Mobile's FWA sales channels beyond its own core brand.

"T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is exclusive to T-Mobile, but our wholesale partners can use our industry-leading 5G network to deliver a variety of services, including fixed wireless access, based on our agreements with them," T-Mobile confirmed to Light Reading.

The developments were first spotted by analyst firm Wave7 Research.

On its website, Ultra makes it clear that its service runs on T-Mobile's 5G network. "America's largest and most reliable 5G network is now available as a better home Internet option over DSL or satellite," the company wrote.

According to Wave7, Ultra Home Internet uses a Netgear Orbi modem that costs around $600 for the 5G version. Monthly services clock in at $54.99 per month, and speeds range from 25 Mbit/s to 100 Mbit/s. It's unclear whether customers will face usage caps; T-Mobile does not cap the usage of its own FWA service.

Ultra offers a 5G and a 4G version of its Netgear Orbi modem. (Source: Ultra)
Ultra offers a 5G and a 4G version of its Netgear Orbi modem.
(Source: Ultra)

Officials from Ultra Mobile did not respond to requests for more information. However, based on information from Wave7, it's likely that Ultra is orchestrating the expansion of T-Mobile's MVNO efforts into the FWA arena. According to FierceWireless, EarthLink offers its smartphone services in partnership with Ultra. Ultra also launched the Mint Mobile MVNO before actor Ryan Reynolds purchased a stake in the business.

And it appears that Ultra may have grand ambitions. It is currently seeking a new CFO "to help lead the company in its next big growth stage." The company's job posting wants candidates who have experience with initial public offerings (IPOs) and companies generating revenues up to $1 billion.

Both EarthLink and Ultra Mobile are MVNOs. The companies sell smartphone services under their own brands but do not own a physical wireless network. Instead, they piggyback on networks operated by other companies, offering their own billing and authentication services on top of that existing wireless network.

For its part, EarthLink's new FWA service dovetails with the company's recent re-entry into the mobile arena. It has a long history of offering telecom services from a variety of network operators.

"Wireless Home Internet is available nationwide with a focus on areas of the country that have been traditionally underserved by existing Internet providers. It can also be used as a secondary dedicated Internet connection for customers that work from home or do remote learning or just simply want to have a second Internet connection as a backup," EarthLink CTO Leon Hounshell wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. However, he did not answer questions about the underlying network operator powering the service or how many households are covered by the offering.

EarthLink currently offers four different monthly FWA service plans ranging from 25GB for $54.95 to 100GB for $99.95. The company promises download speeds between 30 Mbit/s and 100 Mbit/s and upload speeds between 4 Mbit/s and 15 Mbit/s. Users must also pay a router fee of $14.95 per month.

The arrival of EarthLink and Ultra Mobile in the FWA playground is noteworthy considering the fixed wireless Internet space has so far been dominated almost exclusively by traditional mobile network operators. T-Mobile, Verizon, Starry and other mobile network operators are among those ramping up their own fixed wireless Internet efforts. T-Mobile has positioned FWA as a core part of its 5G story.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

