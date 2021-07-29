Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile execs won't sweat losses to AT&T, Dish

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/29/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile reported its second quarter results Thursday, showing that it gained fewer postpaid phone customers than AT&T during the period, and that it could lose billions of dollars in wholesale revenues due to Dish Network's new MVNO deal.

But that's nothing to be concerned about, according to company executives.

Indeed, T-Mobile on Thursday raised its expectations for financial and customer growth during 2021. The company added an additional 500,000 customers to its postpaid net customer growth goals for 2021, raising its overall maximum total for the year to 5.3 million. And it raised its free cash flow expectations for 2021 by $50 million, to an overall total of up to $5.5 billion.

"We consistently deliver," CEO Mike Sievert said during the operator's quarterly conference call, adding that T-Mobile is "pacing nicely."

And CFO Peter Osvaldik suggested the operator may consider "substantial" share repurchases at some unspecified point in the future.

The Dish ramifications

Dish Network surprised the market earlier this month when it announced an MVNO deal with AT&T, essentially paving the way for Dish to move its 9 million Boost Mobile customers from T-Mobile's network to AT&T's network.

T-Mobile responded just a few days later with an aggressive prepaid offer of $25 per month services in a bid to convince Boost customers to switch to its own "Metro by T-Mobile" prepaid brand, effectively keeping them on T-Mobile's network.

Interestingly, T-Mobile's CFO suggested that the operator had been expecting less than $2 billion in revenues during 2021 from Dish for its Boost customers.

But T-Mobile's Sievert said the operator does not plan to change its financial expectations due to Dish's new deal with AT&T. He said that if Dish moves its Boost customers onto AT&T's network, that would free up additional network capacity for T-Mobile to use for its own customers. "It opens up some opportunities," Sievert said of Dish's move. "We're not really that displeased."

The 5G network

T-Mobile's executives continued to tout the company's position in the 5G market, arguing that T-Mobile has a leading position in the deployment of valuable midband spectrum for 5G compared with AT&T and Verizon.

Importantly, the company said it now covers 165 million people with its 2.5GHz midband 5G network, and remains on pace to grow that to 200 million people by the end of 2021. Also by the end of the year, the company expects to employ fully 100MHz of its 2.5GHz spectrum in its 5G service – which would be an increase from the 40-60MHz of spectrum the operator has been deploying so far. Average download speeds on that midband 5G network hover around 350 Mbit/s, according to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile also added that it has so far managed to move about 33% of its Sprint customers onto its T-Mobile network.

The operator plans to offer a number of services on its speedy midband 5G network, including fixed wireless Internet services. The company said it continues to expect to add around 500,000 total fixed wireless customers to its network by the end of this year on its way to adding up to 8 million customers over the next five years.

"We are really seeing demand outpace supply," said T-Mobile's Dow Draper, the executive in charge of T-Mobile's fixed wireless service. He explained that the operator is adding customers as quickly as it can based on the amount of network capacity it has allocated for fixed wireless.

The quarterly results

T-Mobile reported the addition of 627,000 new postpaid phone customers during the second quarter. That's a substantial figure, but it's slightly below the massive 789,000 postpaid phone customers that AT&T added during the same period. T-Mobile for years has far outpaced its rivals in the metric, and so losing the position to AT&T is noteworthy.

But operator executives were nonplussed, arguing the new customers came from growth sectors including enterprise and rural areas. They also boasted that T-Mobile's average revenues per user are increasing in part thanks to its more expensive Magenta Max unlimited data plan.

During T-Mobile's quarterly conference call, analysts asked why wireless network operators like T-Mobile continue to report large numbers of new postpaid customers every quarter. T-Mobile officials said the situation is mainly due to prepaid customers opting for postpaid services, in part due to the improved economy in the US.

In terms of financials, T-Mobile's revenues grew 13% year-over-year to $20 billion and its net income rose to $978 million.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE