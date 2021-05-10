Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile cuts fixed wireless service to $50/month, from $60/month

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/5/2021
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Money doesn't grow on trees, but for ISPs, it does grow from fees — to the tune of over $9 BILLION in BS monthly charges just last year alone. For reference, with $9 billion, you could buy a fleet of 20 747s. Or you could buy the Lakers AND the Clippers. And still afford to keep the stars around. $9 billion is A LOT of money. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Big Fee Deal (BFD) — giving Home Internet customers $10 off the old price, every month, to make up for all those fees created by the landline ISPs. Millions of Americans can now get T-Mobile Home Internet for just $50 a month. Flat. You know. The way it should be.

ISPs have been having their way for years, tacking on these bogus charges every month and getting away with it. There's a fee for everything — equipment, installation (even SELF-installation!), overages, disconnecting early … hey, if you're a Charter customer, you'll even get a fee just to CONNECT to Wi-Fi! And most ISPs advertise their rates before adding in all that extra cost, leaving customers with monthly bill shock.

Introducing the BFD

So, just like they did with wireless, T-Mobile is taking on the ISP industry to right wrongs on behalf of customers. Starting today, customers can get the Home Internet BFD – it's $10 off the old monthly Home Internet price – so customers just pay $50 per month – period. The Un-carrier is making affordable, reliable home internet more accessible to millions of Americans, with no extra fees, no price hikes, no annual contracts, no BS.

"It's almost hard to fathom that Americans paid ISPs over $9 billion in monthly fees in just one year," said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. "All that money is above and beyond what people already pay in service costs for something that's never been more critical. It's wrong, it's unnecessary and we're tackling it head on. Not only do we not charge ANY add-on fees, but we're also making a change to our price, giving customers $10 off to make up for other ISPs' long-held backwards practices. We're bringing an affordable, reliable option to an industry in desperate need of change."

For years, landline ISPs have jacked up prices due to limited access and lack of competition. Across the US, more than 42 million people do not have access to a single broadband internet provider. And more than 24 million only have access to one landline provider. This lack of access and choice has led to high prices, poor service, and the unhappiest customers in America. ISPs rank dead last in recent customer satisfaction scores from ACSI. Is anyone surprised?

Americans have never needed affordable, reliable broadband as much as they do now. And yet, more than a quarter of Americans reported being worried about paying their broadband bill last year. In the wake of the pandemic and so much more trauma, the last thing Americans need is to worry about their internet bill.

No-BS-No-Fee-ISP

With T-Mobile Home Internet, there's no annual contract and no data caps. Compared to a national benchmark, customers can save up to 50% when they switch to Home Internet. And setup is as easy as it gets — T-Mobile will mail the gateway directly to your home, so all you have to do is plug it in, download the app and you're connected in less than 15 minutes. Once you're online, you'll get speeds that will let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more. And if you do have an issue, our dedicated experts are just a call or message away.

Stay Connected and Entertained

With T-Mobile, customers also get some of the best deals on their favorite streaming services, making breaking up with big cable even easier. Customers can get:

  • $10 off YouTube TV and Philo
  • For a limited time, Apple TV+ is on us with Magenta plans
  • PLUS, we're now offering a free TVision HUB for all new Home Internet customers
  • Of course, we still offer Netflix On Us
  • And for a limited time, new and existing customers who activate a qualified Home Internet line can save 50% on a new hotspot plan

Availability

Today, T-Mobile Home Internet is available to more than 30 million households nationwide, in more than 600 cities and towns across the country for just $50 per month. And we're just getting started.

Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time.

T-Mobile

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE