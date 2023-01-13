Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile confirms layoffs amid change in retail strategy

News Analysis
Comment (0)

T-Mobile said it laid off an unspecified number of employees as it works to overhaul its retail sales strategy.

"Some T-Mobile employees in certain positions have been impacted and those employees have been notified of their next steps and options. We also are hiring talent across the company. We aren't providing any additional information," the company said in a statement to Light Reading.

Analyst Jeff Moore, with Wave7 Research, estimated T-Mobile laid off roughly 600 employees, including territorial retail managers and those involved with retail dealers and indirect retail sales.

Moore explained that, broadly, T-Mobile appears to be shifting its focus from dealer-owned to corporate-owned retail stores. He said that's likely an effort by T-Mobile to control its customers' retail experience more tightly. Moore added that, overall, T-Mobile counts around 7,000 total retail stores around the country and has been adding to that total throughout 2022 as part of its expansion strategy.

Interestingly, he said Verizon appears to be headed in the opposite direction, from corporate-owned to dealer-owned stores. That's likely a reflection of Verizon's efforts to cut expenses; the company late last year announced it planned to reduce annual costs of $2-3 billion by 2025.

A 'reshaping'

Jon Freier, who took over T-Mobile's consumer business last year, discussed some of T-Mobile's changes in a lengthy post to the company's website this week. "Is brick-and-mortar retail dead? Here's what I think: Yes, the way we've known it is dead," he wrote. "But it's because physical shopping is changing – yet again – and will deliver experiences that will surprise and delight customers in ways that are more innovative than ever."

In the post, he outlined several different types of stores that T-Mobile will operate, including larger "Signature" stores in "iconic" places around the country as well as "Neighborhood" stores "located in large and small areas across America."

Freier also noted that T-Mobile services would remain available in big-box retail stores like Costco, Walmart and Best Buy. That's noteworthy in light of recent reports from TmoNews that T-Mobile will be the exclusive wireless provider in more than 100 Costco stores around the country. Moore, of Wave7, said that's likely a pilot program by T-Mobile to determine the effectiveness of such a strategy.

According to FierceWireless, the company that previously sold wireless services in Costco stores, Wireless Advocates, abruptly shut down late last year.

"Completely evolving our retail approach to support customers is a multi-year process, and this is just the first step of our plan. We've been busy working through changes in how we'll staff our stores, hire new talent, and invest in technology to keep modernizing our systems," T-Mobile's Freier wrote in his post.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE