Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile celebrates 5G buildout with booze but no maps

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/23/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile announced it now covers 300 million people with its "Extended Range" version of 5G and 150 million people with its "Ultra Capacity" version of 5G. The operator said it reached the marker ahead of its schedule.

And to mark the occasion, T-Mobile said it will sell limited quantities of self-branded gin and ginger beer through its website.

"As we begin to get back to all the things we have missed, it's time for a celebratory toast with 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a release.

Importantly, T-Mobile boasted that its 5G network now spans 1.6 million square miles, which the operator said is more than 2x AT&T's coverage and more than 4x Verizon's coverage.

However, a T-Mobile spokesperson confirmed that the operator is not providing detailed maps of its own 5G coverage. T-Mobile's coverage map continues to show only "5G" coverage and does not distinguish between "Extended Range" or "Ultra Capacity" 5G. According to T-Mobile, "Extended Range" 5G is slightly faster than its 4G LTE network, while its "Ultra Capacity" 5G supports average download speeds of 325 Mbit/s and peak speeds of 1 Gbit/s. That's much, much faster than the speeds available on T-Mobile's 4G network.

The T-Mobile spokesperson suggested T-Mobile might provide more detailed mapping information "soon."

T-Mobile's coverage map does not distinguish between 'Extended Range' or 'Ultra Capacity' 5G. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile's coverage map does not distinguish between "Extended Range" or "Ultra Capacity" 5G. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: T-Mobile)

The absence of accurate coverage maps from T-Mobile is particularly noteworthy considering the operator is more than a year into its Ultra Capacity 5G network buildout, and has been loudly touting its leadership position in the midband 2.5GHz spectrum that underpins that effort. But without maps, T-Mobile customers cannot check whether they will be able to access the faster speeds supported by T-Mobile's midband spectrum.

Moreover, T-Mobile lambasted Verizon throughout 2019 via T-Mobile's "verHIDEzon" advertising campaign because Verizon did not offer maps of its own 5G coverage. Verizon introduced maps of its own highband, millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G service at the end of 2019.

Overall, the current mapping situation again helps to highlight the messiness around 5G in its early days. Due to the differences in signal propagation across lowband, midband and highband spectrum, there are multiple "flavors" of 5G that provide dramatically different experiences. For example, highband 5G typically only works indoors or in small downtown areas, but it generally provides speeds above 1 Gbit/s. Meanwhile, lowband 5G isn't much faster than 4G. Indeed, when T-Mobile first launched its own lowband 5G – dubbed Extended Range – the operator quietly warned reviewers that it would only be about 20% faster than 4G.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE