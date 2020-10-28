T-Mobile boasts of midband 5G expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Largest 5G network? Check. Blazing fast speeds customers can actually find? Check. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it has nearly doubled the number of cities and towns that get supercharged mid-band 5G, adding even more capacity and superfast speeds to America's largest nationwide 5G network. Mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers both broad coverage and fast speeds at the same time -- and it can even go through walls (looking at you, mmWave!). In places it's deployed, average download speeds are already around 300 Mbps — that's 7.5x faster than today's average LTE speeds — with peak download speeds up to 1 Gbps. With today's announcement, T-Mobile mid-band 5G reaches nearly 410 cities and towns across the country. The Un-carrier is rolling out mid-band 5G at a furious pace, with plans to cover 100 million people by the end of the year.

"Mid-band is the only way to deliver super-fast 5G speeds that can reach for miles. And here's the secret AT&T and Verizon don't want you to know: T-Mobile is the only one with big swaths of mid-band dedicated to 5G. T-Mobile has more mid-band spectrum than anyone else," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "We're the only ones building a transformational 5G network built on dedicated — not shared — airwaves. And that means only T-Mobile is capable of making the world's best 5G network a reality."

Why Mid-band for 5G?

Mid-band spectrum is the 5G spectrum. It combines massive capacity with far-reaching coverage to bring game-changing performance to more people across the country. Mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G delivers blazing fast speeds that can rival millimeter wave, but unlike mmWave, mid-band can blanket large areas with needed coverage and go through walls, windows and trees. Which means it's a more practical 5G technology.

"When it comes to real-world 5G, the only way to get the kind of performance benefits we've been promised is through the critical mid-band spectrum," noted Bob O'Donnell, President of TECHnalysis Research. "Sure, mmWave can be fast, but it's nearly impossible to find, while low-band 5G is easy to find, but offers smaller improvement over existing LTE. With the 2.5 GHz spectrum being lit up by T-Mobile, however, you get the sweet spot of noticeably improved performance in a respectable coverage area. That's the kind of 5G benefit that consumers are going to notice and appreciate."

T-Mobile has America's largest 5G network and it's only getting better as the Un-carrier deploys more mid-band spectrum from Sprint. T-Mobile's 5G network covers more than 7,500 cities and towns across nearly 1.4 million square miles of the U.S. That's more square miles of 5G coverage than Verizon and AT&T combined - 3.5x more than Verizon 5G and 2x more than AT&T. T-Mobile has pioneered a distinctive 'layer cake' strategy to deliver a transformative, nationwide 5G network for all: dedicated spectrum across all three layers of 5G — low for far and wide coverage indoors and outside, mid for broad coverage and blazing fast speeds and high for super-fast speeds over shorter distances— for the best 5G experience.

T-Mobile is the only one building 5G with dedicated spectrum across all three bands, which is important since 5G phones will use a lot of capacity. T-Mobile has wide open freeways ready to take on massive amounts of 5G traffic while Verizon and AT&T have to steal LTE spectrum from their existing customers to broaden their 5G coverage. Using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), Verizon forces 5G and LTE customers to share bandwidth, splitting up the capacity so each technology only gets part of it, taking capacity away from their current smartphone customers and increasing congestion.

Now with mid-band spectrum, T-Mobile is building on its nationwide 5G foundation, increasing capacity and boosting speeds for customers. And it's rolling out at lighting speed across the country. Engineers are lighting up 1,000 sites per month with 2.5 GHz 5G and T-Mobile has plans to cover 100 million people with mid-band 5G by the end of the year.

New mid-band 5G cities and towns:

Arizona

Eloy

Arkansas

North Little Rock

California

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Florence-Graham

Garden Grove

Monrovia

Norwalk

Ontario

Temple City

Walnut Park

West Carson

Connecticut

New Haven

Florida

East Lake-Orient Park

Elfers

Inwood

Longwood

Minneola

New Port Richey

Nokomis

Oak Ridge

Port Richey

Sky Lake

Venice

Zephyrhills

Georgia

Dallas

Grayson

Johns Creek

Newnan

Riverdale

Smyrna

Illinois

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Batavia

Bloomington

Bridgeview

Champaign

Channahon

Cicero

Dolton

Elgin

Elk Grove Village

Granite City

Lansing

Lemont

Maywood

Mount Prospect

Naperville

Niles

Norridge

Oak Lawn

Pekin

Richton Park

Schaumburg

South Chicago Heights

Urbana

Waukegan

Indiana

Evansville

Greenwood

Hammond

Indianapolis city (balance)

Lawrence

Kansas

Overland Park

Pittsburg

Wichita

Maryland

Crofton

Largo

Maryland City

Middle River

Severn

Urbana

Michigan

Center Line

Clinton

Eastpointe

Inkster

Warren

Minnesota

Columbia Heights

Elk River

Hilltop

Missouri

Carthage

Charlack

Clayton

Columbia

Foristell

Kirkwood

Lake Mykee Town

New Bloomfield

Raytown

St. Louis

University City

Nevada

Enterprise

New Jersey

Brooklawn

Dover

East Newark

East Orange

Elizabeth

Fair Lawn

Glen Rock

Guttenberg

Hoboken

Interlaken

Kearny

Linden

Morristown

Newark

Pine Hill

Pine Valley

Rutherford

Secaucus

Somerville

Union City

Wanamassa

West New York

Wharton

New York

Babylon

Central Islip

Green Island

Troy

West Babylon

North Carolina

Apex

Asheville

Charlotte

Concord

Hendersonville

Valley Hill

Vanceboro

Youngsville

Ohio

Avalon

Brooklyn

Cincinnati

Columbus

Hamilton

Hanover

Lancaster

London

McKees Rocks

Monroe

Rossmoyne

Oklahoma

Choctaw

Del City

Smith Village

Pennsylvania

Aldan

Aliquippa

Allentown

Arnold

Beaver

Bellmawr

Bethlehem

Blawnox

Brackenridge

Bridgewater

Bryn Mawr

Chester

Folsom

Munhall

New Kensington

Ridley Park

Rutledge

Tarentum

Upland

Verona

Whitaker

Youngstown

Rhode Island

Woonsocket

South Carolina

Goose Creek

Sangaree

Tennessee

Berry Hill

Franklin

Hendersonville

Knoxville

Maryville

Texas

Bacliff

Cloverleaf

Fifth Street

Jacinto City

La Porte

Shenandoah

South Houston

Stafford

Virginia

Brambleton

Broadlands

Falls Church

Hampton

Herndon

Loudoun Valley Estates

Manassas

Manassas Park

Merrifield

Richmond

Springfield

Yorkshire

Washington

Burien

Monroe

Wisconsin

Beloit

Milwaukee

Neenah

South Milwaukee

West Allis

T-Mobile