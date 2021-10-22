Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile blinks, delays 3G CDMA shutdown by three months

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/22/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile said it will delay the shutdown of the 3G CDMA network it inherited from Sprint by three months – albeit begrudgingly.

"Recently it's become increasingly clear that some of those partners haven't followed through on their responsibility to help their customers through this shift. So, we're stepping up on their behalf," T-Mobile wrote in an announcement late Friday. "We have made the decision to extend our deadline for the CDMA sunset by three months to March 31, 2022."

Although T-Mobile didn't name Dish Network in its statement, the operator is likely referring to the company. For the better part of this year, Dish has conducted a public and private campaign against T-Mobile and its initial plan to shutter its 3G CDMA network by the end of this year.

Dish argued that T-Mobile's shutdown plan represented a backtrack on its initial promises to regulators as part of its efforts to acquire Sprint. T-Mobile, though, argued that was not the case, and that it provided Dish with plenty of time to prepare for the shutdown. Dish acquired roughly 9 million mobile customers from T-Mobile last year, and an unspecified portion of those customers still rely on T-Mobile's 3G CDMA network.

T-Mobile's decision to delay the shutdown of its network comes amid mounting pressure on the issue. The Department of Justice said it's monitoring the situation, and regulators in California appeared to side with Dish on the topic. Further, a wide range of companies – from home-alarm companies to those that track parolees with ankle bracelets – have been complaining broadly about the sunsetting of 3G in the US.

So far though, T-Mobile doesn't appear to have changed its plan to shut down its 3G UMTS network by July 1, 2022. Similarly, AT&T has remained silent about its own plan to shutter its 3G network in February 2022.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE