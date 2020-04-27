Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile begins pushing OnePlus 8 for 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2020
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Bad half: just half a cookie. Good half: half off the OnePlus 8 5G, and that's exactly what T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers can score! The Un-carrier today announced that the OnePlus 8 5G will be available tomorrow, Tuesday April 28 starting at 9pm PT, and anyone — new and existing customers — can get up to half off when they either add a line OR trade in an eligible device. The new 5G smartphone taps into T-Mobile's 600 MHz 5G network and is ready to fly on 2.5 GHz spectrum as the Un-carrier lights it up.

"Our longstanding partnership with OnePlus is a great example of listening to customers and bringing them more of what they love, and they love options and great value," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "We were the first wireless company to bring a OnePlus smartphone to the US, and this marks our most affordable 5G smartphone, plus it'll go the distance on the only nationwide 5G network!"

The OnePlus 8 5G features a 6.55" FHD+ 90 Hz Fluid Display, a 4,300 mAh battery, an enhanced new triple camera and Warp Charge technology that gives half a charge in just 22 minutes. To see it in action and get a better look at T-Mobile's exclusive Interstellar Glow color, check out the Un-carrier's unboxing video here or tune in tomorrow, April 28 at 5am PT (and available anytime afterwards) for a co-hosted unboxing with Des from T-Mobile and popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

And if half-off is exciting, how does FREE grab ya? Check out the T-Mobile Tuesdays sweepstakes in the app tomorrow for a chance to win one of 15 free OnePlus 8 5G superphones! T-Mobile customers score free stuff WEEKLY in T-Mobile Tuesdays, just one of many Un-carrier bennies. Magenta customers also get the industry's best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Quibi on Us, Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, and free scam protection options to fight robocalls. And of course, T-Mobile doesn't charge more for 5G access — it's included at no extra charge.

Offer deets: New and existing customers can get up to half off the newest OnePlus 8 5G with 24 monthly bill credits when they activate a new line of service OR trade in an eligible device. This offer also works with the OnePlus 7T LTE smartphone.

Don't want to trade in a device or add a line? No prob. T-Mobile customers can get the OnePlus 8 5G with 128GB storage in two colors, Onyx Black and a wireless provider exclusive, Interstellar Glow, both for $29.17/month ($0 down, FRP: $699.99) — all for well qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobile's no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

T-Mobile

