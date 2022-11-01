Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile and Verizon's fixed wireless aggression doesn't add up – analyst

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

The competitive threat posed by fixed wireless access (FWA) services has its share of bulls and bears.

On the more bullish end of the spectrum, the financial analysts at LightShed Partners believe that FWA aggression from Verizon and T-Mobile are poised to take advantage of cable's slipping hold on the market. They view 2022 as the year wireless operators establish a viable home broadband service thanks in part to the deployment of large swaths of spectrum.

T-Mobile expects to sign up between 7 million to 8 million FWA subs by 2025 and serve an addressable market of about 30 million homes. (Image source: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile expects to sign up between 7 million to 8 million FWA subs by 2025 and serve an addressable market of about 30 million homes.
(Image source: T-Mobile)

LightShed Partners expects Verizon and T-Mobile to add about 1.8 million wireless home broadband subs this year, more than doubling their total in 2021. If so, that will certainly encroach on the 2.4 million broadband subs they expect Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA to rake in this year.

Meanwhile, the analysts at MoffettNathanson aren't quite as convinced that FWA will mount a serious threat, partly because of capacity challenges operators will face as they bring subscribers onto the platform. They also wonder if it makes sense for mobile operators to get too aggressive with FWA, considering the much higher value on a per-gigabit basis they get from their respective mobile bases.

But MoffettNathanson does acknowledge that both Verizon and T-Mobile have ramped up their focus on FWA even as AT&T views it as a more limited option – just last week AT&T CEO John Stankey submitted that wireless networks "will have difficulty scaling in certain segments of the market."

"There's been a sea change in the rhetoric about fixed wireless" with respect to Verizon and T-Mobile, Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson, explained in a research note distributed via email. "We're admittedly still struggling to understand it ... It doesn't seem, to us, that it all adds up."

Still, both T-Mobile and Verizon see FWA as promising. T-Mobile expects to have between 7 million to 8 million FWA subs by 2025, and views an addressable market of about 30 million homes that are suitable from a signal quality and capacity standpoint. Verizon, meanwhile, is committing to about $1 billion in FWA revenues by 2024, which MoffettNathanson equates to roughly 1.7 million customers (Verizon ended Q3 2021 with about 150,000 FWA subs).

Capacity questions, business concerns

Looking beyond subscriber forecasts, MoffettNathanson questions whether there's enough capacity to go around to fulfill subscriber targets, and if getting aggressive with FWA makes business sense.

Verizon ended Q3 2021 with about 150,000 FWA subscribers. Pictured is the new CPE for Verizon's 5G Home product. (Image source: Verizon Communications)
Verizon ended Q3 2021 with about 150,000 FWA subscribers. Pictured is the new CPE for Verizon's 5G Home product.
(Image source: Verizon Communications)

Moffett views T-Mobile's forecast, which implies 23% to 30% penetration of addressable homes, as an "arguably absurdly ambitious target." However, T-Mobile execs told MoffettNathanson that the operator will set a "cap" on the number of FWA customers it can handle in a given market, and will close down access until a customer churns off. Moffett presumes that number will vary by sector, based on projections of mobile data consumption.

"As sectors 'fill up,' the remaining demand will have to be matched to a smaller and smaller remaining 'available' footprint," Moffett explained. "As the denominator of targetable homes shrinks, the requisite market share to achieve targets will begin to spiral higher. Growth will get awfully hard to come by after a time."

And he's not convinced that T-Mobile's full deployment of 2.5GHz spectrum will provide enough capacity to help fit the bill for FWA as the company's base of mobile 5G users expands and data consumption climbs in the coming years. Moffett points out that T-Mobile 5G subs on the Magenta Max plan are using about 35 Gigabytes per month now and T-Mobile expects to see that more than doubling to 70 GB to 80 GB within three years.

To put that into further perspective, OpenVault's data shows that the average cable broadband household already uses about 434 GB per month, roughly 40 times more than the average unlimited wireless customer.

"Assuming similar growth rates in data consumption (again, around the 35% CAGR historical average for both categories), T-Mobile's guidance for 7-8M fixed broadband customers by 2025 would be the equivalent of adding between 280M and 360M new mobile customers," Moffett explained. "They ended 2021 with about 70M post-paid phone subscribers, so meeting their 7-8M subscriber guidance would grow their total network load between four and five fold."

On the financial end, the analyst notes a typical T-Mobile FWA household generates about $50 of revenue per month, or about $0.10 per GB, while an unlimited mobile customer brings in about $48 per month, or $4.36 per GB.

"As a business matter, it would be hard to imagine prioritizing $0.10 per GB customers over $4.36 per GB customers; one would therefore assume that T-Mobile will be incredibly careful to ensure that FWA customers don’t impede the experience of vastly more valuable mobile customers," Moffett wrote.

Can FWA serve as a 5G spark?

But he allows that the mobile operators know all this, making it a head-scratcher as to why Verizon and T-Mobile are so enraptured about FWA. It may be that they are scrambling for new revenue-generating options as the anticipated growth of their 5G businesses, which hinge on services such as private networks and mobile edge compute, is not living up to the hype.

"One possible, if rather dispiriting, answer is that other 5G revenue streams once hoped for now look less promising," Moffett wrote.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
This Olde Website: 2021

This year's trek down memory lane of the WWW takes us to Apple, Arris, Dell, Facebook and – hold onto your Santa hats! – a brief tour of Places Jeff Used to Work.

Light Reading's cable business services events: A retrospective

Here's my glance back at Light Reading's longest running event – now called the Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium – which turns 15 as it gets underway on Thursday, December 9.

Will the metaverse lead cable's '10G Challenge'?

The cable industry will award more than $300,000 for ideas supporting apps and services that need speeds of at least 1-Gig. Holographs and light field displays aside, will something related to the so-called metaverse be among them?

Can NBC force YouTube TV to carry Peacock?

NBCU is trying to force YouTube TV to bundle in the Peacock Premium service in a new carriage deal, says LightShed analyst Richard Greenfield. But he gives YouTube TV, and its estimated 4 million subs, the negotiating edge.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE