5G

T-Mobile and Crown Castle expand tower, small cell deal

1/6/2022
Bellevue, Wash. and Houston, Texas — T-Mobile and Crown Castle International Corp. announced today that the companies have signed a new 12-year agreement to support the continued build-out of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network with increased access to Crown Castle's towers and small cell locations. The agreement enables the Un-carrier to further expand and deepen the reach of its industry-leading 5G network to serve consumers across the U.S. while also realizing financial synergies following its merger. The agreement also helps Crown Castlegenerate long-term tower and small cell revenue growth.

"T-Mobile's expanded alliance with long-term partner Crown Castle will fuel acceleration of our nationwide network build and provide synergies that we can further invest into that build – all in support of our Un-carrier mission to truly deliver 5G FOR ALL," said Neville Ray, president of Technology at T-Mobile. "This agreement is another integral piece of T-Mobile's ongoing efforts to rapidly expand what is already America's largest 5G network. We won't stop focusing on reaching even more customers and delivering fast 5G speeds to more people – every day and into the future."

"We're excited to build on our long-standing strategic relationship with T-Mobile as we work closely with them to continue to deploy their next-generation 5G network," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's chief executive officer. "T-Mobile and Crown Castle are ideal partners for this next phase as wireless network architecture continues to densify. We believe T-Mobile's significant long-term commitment to utilize our comprehensive infrastructure consisting of towers, small cells and fiber will enable our collective teams to quickly meet future network demands."

T-Mobile

